Yes, This Is the Alleged Delco Pooper’s Mugshot

Police say she told them: "It was a clean poop, I didn't even have to wipe."

This Delco Pooper day is never going to end. It was just a couple of hours ago when I thought I had written my last (of three) Delco Pooper stories for the day. The last one (or so I thought) being when 42-year-old Ridley Park resident Christina Solometo was identified as the suspect. But she hadn’t been arrested yet. And since that time, police have arrested Solometo. We now have a mugshot. As well as other information about the case.

First things first: the Delco Pooper sure does love to smile, as she did in the video seen around the world after pooping on a car. And Christina Solometo, the accused Delco Pooper, was all smiles in this mugshot that Prospect Park police released on Thursday evening, two days after she allegedly pooped on a car amid a road range incident.

So is Christina Solometo the Delco Pooper? Or is this a case of mistaken identity? Well, police certainly believe she’s the Delco pooper, and have filed several charges against her. Maybe the prosecution will call in a smile analysis expert. Or maybe police have DNA evidence from the poop. We shall see.

As for the other information newly available in the case…

The arrest warrant for Christina Solometo alleges that she was the “female pulling her pants down and relieving her bowels on the hood of the silver vehicle which left an accumulation of liquified human feces on the hood…” After identifying Solometo as a potential suspect, police tried reaching her via phone, the arrest warrant states. Then, a woman identifying herself as Solometo called police.

According to court documents, Solometo told police… actually, I’ll just quote directly from the detective in said document:

Solometo told me she was on Lincoln Avenue NB in the left lane waiting to turn on to 4th Avenue WB. Solometo said she was the 5th car in line and when the left turn arrow lit up green, 3 cars went through and the 4th car, a silver sedan sat there and didn’t move. Solometo said she sounded her horn and the driver of the silver sedan began mocking her through the rearview mirror. Solometo said she was trying to get home from work and got frustrated that the driver of the silver car wasn’t paying attention to traffic. Solometo added that on top of all the frustration, she was having stomach issues and decided to go around the silver car and turned on to 4th Avenue. Solometo said she stopped at 2 STOP signs and as she approached the 3rd STOP sign (Madison Avenue), she noticed the silver car was behind her and thought they may be following her. Solometo stopped her car, exited and walked back to the silver car and exchanged words back and forth with the driver. Solometo said as she was walking back to her car, the driver of the silver car called her a “fat bitch” which made her angry. Solometo said “I wanted to punch her in the face, but I pooped on her car instead and went home”. On May 01, 2025 I contacted Solometo by phone and asked to talk to her in person to fill in some finer details. Solometo said she didn’t want to come in, but said that we could stop at her apartment to talk to her. Chief Madonna and I went to Solometo’s apartment where after confirming all of the details relayed over the phone added “It was a clean poop, I didn’t even have to wipe”.

OK then!