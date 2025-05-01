Police Say the “Delco Pooper” Is Ridley Park Resident Christina Solometo

She's charged with "depositing waste on highway," among other offenses.

UPDATE 5/1 at 7pm: We now now a lot more about the Delco Pooper case. And you won’t believe what police say Christina Solometo told them when they interviewed her.

I really, really hope that this is the last article I have to write today about the Delco Pooper. I swear. I woke up this morning with a huge to-do list that did not include the Delco Pooper. And yet, here we are going on happy hour time, and I am writing my third Delco Pooper story of the day. That is because the name of the alleged Delco Pooper is now known.

According to court records, the suspect is… (drum roll, please) Christina Solometo. The 42-year-old Ridley Park resident has been accused by police of being the woman at the center of the Delco Pooper incident. It all happened on Tuesday afternoon in Prospect Park, the town just next to Ridley Park. At around 4pm in the afternoon, a dispute began between two drivers. It turned into full-blown road rage. And ended with Christina Solometo allegedly pooping on the hood of other driver’s car, earning her the nickname Delco Pooper.

According to court documents, Solometo has been charged with indecent exposure, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief/property damage, harassment, and, yes, depositing waste on highway. As of 5pm Thursday, she was not yet in custody.

There’s a Facebook account under the name… wait for it… Christina M Shythead. (Solometo’s middle initial is also “M”.) Lots of people were pointing to that account on Wednesday as the culprit after a bunch of internet sleuthing.

On Wednesday night, the person behind the Christina M Shythead account wrote the following:

Omg this is the wildest shit haha ever !! No pun intended! I even had to talk to the 👮🏻‍♂️ P P !! I been at work all day and get off to look 😳 Stop sending this to me stop tagging me, that was not me !! It’s up my alley but i cant claim this Delco fame…. Some dumb little girl I used to work with on a fake page keeps posting my pic and profile saying its me sighs Someone had the balls to post my kid in a fucking bathing suit just to have a pic of me ?! This is blowing my mind !! This is reaching I don’t even talk to people 🤣🤣

Something tells me there will be more to talk about tomorrow. And I was planning to go to the shore.