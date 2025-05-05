Dave Portnoy Just Went Totally Berserk on a 6ABC Reporter

No sooner did I hit publish on this morning’s column about Dave Portnoy’s bad Philly PR weekend (you can read all about that nonsense here), and I get hit with a tip that Portnoy just totally lost it on a 6ABC reporter who was trying to interview him just after 7 a.m. today. And it turns out… he sure did!

It’s unclear at this time who the reporter was. What is clear is that the station reached out to Barstool Sports mogul Portnoy to interview him about the aforementioned nonsense, and he agreed to do the interview. But Portnoy claims in the video he posted later that the station pulled a bait-and-switch on him, substituting one reporter for the other at the last minute.

The interview was done remotely. And someone who was in the room with Portnoy started shooting video of Portnoy at the laptop at some point during the video. It appears that the reporter cited a journal article about hate in America. Portnoy wanted to know the exact source, telling the reporter, “that sounds like a made up thing.” She offers to send him the article and then accuses him of wasting time.

“Who’s creating more hate in the world right now, Barstool Sports and white men, or college campuses?” he asks her. There’s a long pause. And he says, “That was a question to you.” She responded: “I’m the journalist. I’m asking.” “I don’t play by those rules,” retorts Portnoy. “What does that mean? You’re a journalist? I’m a journalist.” There’s some more back and forth. She tells him, “You’re not running this interview.” And then he shuts the laptop, calling her a “fucking asshole.”

“Fuck ABC,” Portnoy told his followers in a video he posted. (You can see his video here.) “I forgot how much I hate journalists like this fucking piece of shit.”

6ABC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.