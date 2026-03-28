Scenes From the Third “No Kings” Protest in Philadelphia

Thousands of protestors grabbed their most pointed signs and marched up the Parkway on Saturday, one of several rallies held all over the country.

Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!

Tens of thousands of protesters sang, carried signs, and marched up the Benjamin Franklin Parkway from City Hall on Saturday, March 28th, joining similar rallies all over the country as part of the No Kings Day protest. This was the third such rally (see my pics from June of last year), and as always, the messaging was varied, with “Free Palestine” and “Abolish ICE” serving as a recurring themes. Multiple speakers addressed the crowd from a stage at 22nd Street, including reps from ATAC (Avenging the Ancestors Coalition) and Indivisible (who organized the rally); comedian Wanda Sykes sent in a pre-recorded message.













