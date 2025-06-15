Scenes From Saturday’s “No Kings” Protest in Philadelphia

Tens of thousands of protestors — and references to Gritty, Rocky, and Steven Singer — gathered on the Parkway, joining a day of nationwide anti-Trump rallies.

Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!

On Saturday, June 14th, an estimated 80,000 people marched up the Ben Franklin Parkway carrying signs and waving flags as part of the nationwide “No Kings” day of protest, which saw millions attending similar gatherings in towns and cities all across the country. The target of their collective dissatisfaction, of course, was and is the Trump administration, which has used executive orders to deport people without due process, among other transgressions. The rally was also a counterpoint to President Trump’s relatively under-attended military parade in Washington D.C. occurring later that day.

Sporadic rain in may have keep some people from marching in Philadelphia, but those who showed up appeared to be in good spirits. Volunteers passed out water, snacks, and earplugs for those closest to the speakers on the Art Museum. One guy handed out bananas; I’ll let you guess who that was.

Many of the signs they carried were funny, pointed and/or poignant. A few were NSFW. The best ones, in my opinion, took on a Philly-specific angle, like the one that read “I Hate Stephen Miller” done up like those Steven Singer billboards.

Whenever possible, I got a thumbs-up before photographing people, but if you’re in one of these want us to remove it, say the word.