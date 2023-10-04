Man Arrested in Viral Philadelphia Motorcycle Incident

Plus, the owner of Pat's Steaks knows you hate his cheesesteaks. He just doesn't care.

Police have announced an arrest in the bonkers caught-on-video Philadelphia motorcycle incident from Sunday night.

Thus far, investigators haven’t identified the fine, upstanding young man they arrested. Nor have they itemized the charges he’s facing. But it’s fair to say he probably wishes he had made “better choices” over the weekend.

@phillypolice SIG & Major Crimes Detectives have made an arrest overnight in the assault/vandalism that occurred on Sunday in center city, involving the male on the motorcycle. Great tips from public and some outstanding detective work. More will follow. — Frank Vanore (@PPDFrankVanore) October 4, 2023

The chaos unfolded right near City Hall on Sunday night. A woman was driving her car when the guy inexplicably jumped onto the back of her vehicle and smashed the rear windshield, all while two young kids were in the car. She got out of the car and confronted him. He pointed something at her — she says it was a gun. He appeared to head-butt her. And, well, Philly quickly made national news again thanks to a guy who happened to be filming the whole thing from the top of a double-decker bus.

Earlier this week, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner promised to “vigorously” pursue the case once police made an arrest. You’re up, Larry!

Beer Fear

In just three weeks, three Philly-area craft breweries have announced that they’re closing. And it sounds like more such closures could be on the way. So what’s going on here? Oversaturation is certainly one factor. But also, maybe people just finally realized that paying $9 for a small goblet of a horrible-tasting IPA made with the sweat of Nepalese goats just because it’s trendy is stupid.

Is Pat’s Steaks a Tourist Trap?

Frank Olivieri, the owner of Philly’s original cheesesteak shop, has some choice words for all his haters in this entertaining new interview. (He also dishes the dirt on the celebrities who’ve shown up at Pat’s.)

Want to Glamp in Your Backyard?

This new Main Line company will bring — and, more importantly, set up — lots of luxury camping gear to your backyard … \ or a Pennsylvania state park. Pretty cool!

Local Talent

Most Hollywood actors are MIA thanks to the ongoing actors’ strike. But Bradley Cooper, Jenkintown’s one and only heartthrob, made a surprise appearance on Monday night at the New York premiere of his Leonard Bernstein biopic, Maestro. Once the crowd became aware that Cooper was in attendance, it’s fair to say the applause was thunderous.

Don’t worry: Cooper isn’t in trouble with the union. The strike guidelines didn’t prohibit Cooper from making an appearance. He just couldn’t do interviews. As for Maestro, thus far the reviews have been mixed. See for yourself when Maestro comes to theaters on November 22nd. Don’t do theaters? You’ll have to wait until December 20th for the Netflix drop.

By the Numbers

24: Hours of the day you can now get your favorite Starbucks beverages (hot or cold) delivered, thanks to GoPuff. Well, you can if you live in certain neighborhoods.

1/3: Portion of total contributions to Pennsylvania statewide judicial candidates in the upcoming election made by one man. And who is this man responsible for a third of all contributions? None other than Pennsylvania’s richest man. Yes, Main Line resident Jeff Yass.

10: Acreage of Philly’s latest waterfront park, under development in Bridesburg. Expect great views of the river and the Betsy Ross Bridge once it opens in 2025.

And from the Go-Get-’Em Sports Desk …

Philly was hyped last night for the first game in the Phils-Marlins Wild Card playoff. Everyone everywhere was watching, one way or another.

Not where I hoped to be but I’m with our fans, our team, our city in my heart❤️LFG. pic.twitter.com/y7b2eKsFRQ — Charlie Manuel (@CMBaseball41) October 4, 2023

The Phils started strong, going up 1-0 in the third on a Johan Rojas single, a wild pitch by starter Jesus Lozardo, and a two-out Bohm double. They tacked on two more in the fourth on a J.T. Realmuto single, a Nick Castellanos double, another wild pitch, and a Cristian Pache single. A.J. Puk came in for the fifth for the Marlins, and Trea Turner promptly got a single and a steal, but they went for naught. George Soriano pitched a hit-free sixth.

Meanwhile, Zack Wheeler powered through six scoreless innings and began the seventh with a strikeout followed by a Josh Bell double, another strikeout, and a Jake Burger single. An infield hit by Bryan De La Cruz scored one, and that was the end of Wheels, as Bohm couldn’t quite make the play for the last out. The crowd gave Wheeler a nice standing O for a 100-pitch night. In came José Alvarado, who let loose a hair-raising wild pitch of his own — and then struck out Yuli Gurriel. In the bottom of the seventh, Huascar Brazoban replaced Soriano and disposed of Rojas and Kyle Schwarber before Turner walked, but a Bohm strikeout ended that.

Alvarado stayed in for the eighth and got a strikeout and a ground-out, then surrendered a single to Luis Arraez that brought on Jeff Hoffman, who got Jorge Soler to ground out. Bryce Harper led off our half with a single off the next reliever, Steven Okert, and Castellanos followed with a hit he stretched into a perch on third after Harper hustled his ass off coming home: 4-1.

Sometimes you just don’t wanna listen pic.twitter.com/0ahydg8jlH — Jeff McDevitt (@JeffMcDev) October 4, 2023

In for the ninth, Craig Kimbrel gave up a Bell double, then doubled down and got Jazz Chisholm to pop out and Jake Burger to ground out. It was all up to De La Cruz … who grounded out. As my two-year-old granddaughter loves to say: “We DID it!”

That’s one. ☝️ Back on @FOX29philly tomorrow morning at 7:15 am to talk about the Phillies taking game 1 against the Marlins.#RingTheBell #RedOctober pic.twitter.com/h6nlfOblul — Natalie Egenolf (@NatalieEgenolf) October 4, 2023

A great win to get our guys going; they’ll face off again with the Fish at home tonight at 8:08, with Aaron Nola on the mound. Go Phils!

And in Doop News?

The Union host Atlanta at Subaru Park tonight, starting at 7:30. Here’s hoping to hell it’s not another draw.

All Philly Today sports coverage is provided by Sandy Hingston.