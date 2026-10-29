The Holidays Are Coming. Here’s How to Prepare Your Budget Now.

Expert advice for spending thoughtfully, shopping strategically, and avoiding a post-holiday financial hangover.

Holiday shopping has a way of sneaking up on you—and lately, it seems to arrive before the Halloween decorations have even come down.

But here’s a potentially divisive opinion: What if starting the holiday season earlier wasn’t necessarily a bad thing?

More than half of U.S. consumers planned to begin their winter holiday shopping in October or earlier this year, according to a 2026 Gartner survey. At the same time, nearly 60 percent said they had less to spend on the holidays than they did last year.

Sure, candy corn next to peppermints feels a little strange. But, financial experts say thinking ahead, and more importantly, planning ahead can give you more time to compare prices, spread your purchases across multiple paychecks, and avoid a painful credit card bill in December.

“Earlier promotions give consumers more time to compare prices, spread out purchases, and avoid a large financial hit in December,” says Yanliu Huang, PhD, head of the Marketing Department at Drexel University’s LeBow College of Business.

But there’s a catch. “A longer shopping season also creates more opportunities for unplanned spending,” Huang notes.

So how do you enjoy the holidays without undoing the financial progress you’ve made all year?

Take a cue from the big guy in red: Make a list.

Start with one number.

Before making a gift list, determine what you can afford to spend on the holidays as a whole.

Huang recommends setting an overall budget first, then listing the people you plan to shop for along with other expected expenses and assigning a spending target to each. That matters because holiday costs extend well beyond presents. Travel, food, parties, decorations, and other seasonal expenses can quickly compete for the same pool of money.

John Walters, CFP, Senior Investment Advisor and Wealth Strategist at Bryn Mawr Trust, says thinking about those expenses well before December gives consumers an advantage.

“Every month isn’t really created equal,” Walters says. “Some months are going to put more pressure on us than others, and the holidays are certainly going to be one of those more expensive months.”

Rather than treating holiday expenses as an unexpected hit, Walters recommends anticipating the higher-spending season and setting aside extra cash when possible. That can be especially important for anyone already working to pay down debt, since an overly aggressive repayment plan can backfire if it leaves too little cash available for seasonal expenses.

Don’t pay down debt just to run it back up.

Credit cards will play a major role in holiday spending this year. According to a NerdWallet survey conducted by The Harris Poll, 74 percent of holiday shoppers expect to use a credit card for at least some purchases, while 19 percent expect to end the season with credit card bills they can’t pay in full and on time.

It can feel productive to put every extra dollar toward an existing credit card balance. But if that leaves you without enough cash to cover predictable holiday expenses (or an unexpected repair), you may end up reaching for the card again.

“You really have to build up some additional cash savings before you start attacking your debt,” Walters notes.

That’s why he recommends maintaining a cash reserve alongside a debt-repayment strategy, so the next expense doesn’t immediately create new debt. Ahead of the holidays, that might mean setting aside money specifically for gifts and other seasonal costs—the earlier, the better.

It may also make sense to temporarily ease up on extra debt payments during a high-spending month rather than aggressively paying down a balance only to charge holiday purchases afterward.

The goal isn’t to abandon your debt plan. It’s to avoid turning it into a revolving door.

Be careful what counts as a “deal.”

A 40 percent discount sounds great until you realize you spent $60 on something you never intended to buy.

Limited-time sales and early-access promotions can create urgency that shifts you away from deliberate decision-making, Huang says. Instead of asking whether you need an item, you may find yourself focused on how much you’d supposedly save by buying it.

Her quick test: Would you still want it if it weren’t on sale?

“A discount is not necessarily a saving if it leads you to spend money you hadn’t intended to spend,” she says.

Before checking out, she recommends asking three questions:

Was this already on my list?

Would I consider buying it without the promotion?

Does it still fit within my budget?

Shopping early only helps if you keep track.

Spreading $1,000 over three months may be easier on your monthly cash flow than spending it all in December. Spending $1,000 by November and then continuing to shop because more deals appear is another story.

“The key difference is between spreading out planned spending and accumulating additional spending over time,” Huang notes.

That makes tracking just as important as budgeting. A paper list, spreadsheet, or budgeting app can all work, as long as you keep it updated as purchases happen.

Walters similarly recommends monitoring your accounts more frequently during the holiday season.

“Maybe if you’re somebody who checks your bank account once a month, during the holidays, check it once a week,” he says.

When transactions start piling up faster, even checking every few days can help you catch overspending before it snowballs.

Give yourself permission to spend differently.

A successful holiday budget doesn’t necessarily mean buying a less expensive version of everything you normally buy. Sometimes it means reconsidering what you need to buy at all.

It’s the sentiment at the center of dozens of Christmas movies, after all. The most meaningful parts of the season usually aren’t the ones that come with a price tag.

Walters points out that a thoughtful, inexpensive gift can have more impact than a costly one. And his advice is simple, if often forgotten. Giving your time, helping with a holiday meal, or taking on another responsibility can be just as meaningful as adding another present under the tree.

Ultimately, the goal isn’t to take the fun out of the season—or the joy out of choosing gifts for the people you love. It’s to reach January without wondering how a few months of “good deals” turned into a new pile of debt and a bunch of stuff no one really needed.

For more tips on budgeting, saving, and planning for your financial goals, check out our monthly series with WSFS Bank.

This piece is part of a multi-year editorial series sponsored by WSFS Bank and Bryn Mawr Trust.

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