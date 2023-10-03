This Philly Company Will Bring a Full Glamping Experience to Your Backyard or a State Park

BaseCamp Glamping provides tents, beds, linens, and more — and sets it all up so you don’t have to.

Though Philadelphians are all about city living, we’re also suckers for the great outdoors every once in a while — whether that’s finding the best local spots for sleeping under the stars, glamping in the Poconos, or enjoying a woodsy getaway in a cabin or yurt.

While becoming one with nature can be fun, lugging all your supplies — and worse, pitching your own tent — most definitely are not. Plus, maybe you want a taste for the outdoors, but don’t want to travel farther than your own backyard.

That’s where BaseCamp Glamping saves the day (and your sanity). The Bala Cynwyd-based company delivers waterproof bell tents — plus beds, linens, pillows, blankets, camping chairs, extension cords and more — to you so you can glamp in the comforts of your backyard or in a state/county park or campground. The best part? The team will set up and pick up everything, so the only thing you have to worry about is packing the toilet paper.

Plus, you can add on amenities like a projector and popcorn for outdoor movie nights, a s’mores kit, a cornhole set, a telescope, and even chocolate-covered strawberries and flowers for a romantic occasion. And if you need some campsite gear, BaseCamp will bring you a cooler, a five-gallon water jug, a rechargeable generator, additional air beds, and even bug spray (necessary!) for a small fee.

BaseCamp Glamping was founded by couple Brooke Pegula and Chris Roche, both of whom grew up in Scranton and moved to Philly for college over 10 years ago. (Pegula went to Temple and Roche to what was then called Philadelphia University.) Camping enthusiasts themselves, the duo wanted to introduce “as many people in the Philly area to spending time in the outdoors or doing something fun in their own backyard” in a convenient, hassle-free way, Pegula tells me.

“People want to go camping and experience the outdoors, but figuring out where to go and buying all the gear can be overwhelming,” she says. So, she and Roche decided on a delivery glamping service, bought their first tent last May and set up for their first client the following month.

A year and half later, BaseCamp boasts eight tents and offers twin- and queen-size airbeds. The 16-foot tents can fit up to six twins, while the 20-footers can accommodate up to eight twins. There’s also the more casual “camp lounge” option — BaseCamp will provide the tent, but you have to BYO sleeping bags and pillows — for eight to 10 people.

Pegula says that while they service a ton of kids’ sleepovers, birthday parties, and weekends spent in state/county parks, but they’ve seen an uptick in wedding bookings, as BaseCamp’s equipment can be used for guest lodging options (especially for those backyard or outdoor weddings), or for lounge decor. Most people typically book one or two nights, but at the time I spoke with Pegula, BaseCamp had a client renting a tent for two weeks.

BaseCamp delivers to locations within 50 miles of Bala Cynwyd across four trips at no additional cost. If your campsite is outside that radius, there’s a 55-cent-per-mile travel fee. (Pegula tells me they’ve serviced clients down the Shore and even near Harrisburg!)

To book your next glamping adventure with BaseCamp Glamping, head here. Rentals starting at $250.