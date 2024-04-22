The 2024 Top Doctors List Is Here

Our all-new list: the 3,047 best physicians in the Philadelphia region, as chosen by their peers.

This month, we unveil our all-new Top Doctors list — a compilation of the best physicians in the region, whether you’re looking for a dermatologist, a cardiologist, a pediatrician or a family doctor. Sort by name, town, or specialty to find the doctor you need.

About the List

With over 30 years’ experience researching, reviewing and selecting Top Doctors, Castle Connolly is a trusted and credible health-care research and information company. Our mission­ is to help people find the best health care by connecting patients with best-in-class health-care providers and to drive better clinical and health outcomes through decision-making informed­ by highly relevant information, data and analytics.

Castle Connolly’s physician-led team of researchers follows a rigorous­ screening process­ to select top doctors­ on both the national and regional levels. Its online nomination process is open to all licensed physicians in America, who are able to nominate physicians in any medical specialty and in any part of the country as well as indicate whether the nominated physicians are, in their opinion, among the best in their region in their medical specialty or among the best in the nation in their medical specialty. Then, Castle Connolly’s research team thoroughly vets each physician’s professional qualifications, education, hospital and faculty appointments, research leadership, professional reputation, disciplinary history, and, if available, outcomes data. Additionally, a physician’s interpersonal skills, such as listening and communicating effectively, demonstrating empathy, and instilling trust and confidence, are considered in the review process. The Castle Connolly Doctor Directory is the largest network of peer-nominated physicians in the nation.

In addition to Top Doctors, Castle Connolly’s research team identifies Rising Stars, early-career doctors who are emerging leaders in the medical community.

Physicians selected for inclusion in this magazine’s “Top Doctors” and “Rising Stars” feature may also appear online at www.castleconnolly.com,­ or in conjunction with other Castle Connolly Top Doctors databases online and/or in print.

Castle Connolly is part of Everyday Health Group, a recognized leader in patient and provider education attracting an engaged audience of over 82 million health consumers and over 900,000 practicing U.S. physicians and clinicians to its premier health and wellness digital properties. We empower health-care providers and consumers with trusted content and services delivered through Everyday Health Group’s world-class brands.

For more information, please visit Castle Connolly.