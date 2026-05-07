Plan Your Ultimate Wellness Day at Be Well Philly Fest

Our annual good-for-you event returns on May 17th. Take a peek at the schedule to start mapping out your day.

Our favorite feel-good event of the year is almost here! On May 17th, Be Well Philly Fest presented by Premier Orthopaedics and Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center returns to Bok — and the lineup is incredible!

Your $5o ticket (buy it here!) gives you access to express workouts, hands-on wellness activities, a robust vendor marketplace (where you can sample and shop from local businesses), a post-event social hour to connect with other attendees, nutritious breakfast and lunch, and plenty of good energy.

The event operates as a choose-your-own wellness adventure, with multiple sessions running concurrently throughout the day. There’s so much to choose from, so to help you plan, we’re sharing the schedule with you now. Dig into it, see what lights you up, and we’ll see you on May 17th!

Oh, and remember: The event is BYOM, so don’t forget to bring your own mat.

Welcome Session (10:45 to 11 a.m.)

Grounding Spring Meditation — Diane Wilde Olcott: A guided meditation inspired by the energy of spring: renewal, growth, and connection. Through breathwork and mudra practice, you’ll be invited to ground, soften, and cultivate a collective sense of presence and possibility.

Session 1 (11:10 to 11:35 a.m.)

Cardio Sculpt: Arena — Coach Zha: A music-driven, total-body experience combining Pilates, strength training, and cardio. High energy. Athletic. Every rep is a commitment honored.

— Coach Zha: A music-driven, total-body experience combining Pilates, strength training, and cardio. High energy. Athletic. Every rep is a commitment honored. Sculpt Workout — Megan Byers of SREY: Beat-driven, Pilates-based class designed to sculpt, refine, and empower your body through fun, low-impact, high-intensity movement.

— Megan Byers of SREY: Beat-driven, Pilates-based class designed to sculpt, refine, and empower your body through fun, low-impact, high-intensity movement. Barre — Kat Jedziniak of Birdies: Get a head-to-toe burn while having a blast! This quick, effective barre class uses low-impact, high-rep movements to target multiple muscle groups, build strength, improve balance, and engage your deep core.

— Kat Jedziniak of Birdies: Get a head-to-toe burn while having a blast! This quick, effective barre class uses low-impact, high-rep movements to target multiple muscle groups, build strength, improve balance, and engage your deep core. Soft Strength — Jade Javon: Expect a gentle yoga warm-up and classical Pilates exercises that’ll support your joints, release tension, and help your mind unwind. Low-impact, but strength-building.

— Jade Javon: Expect a gentle yoga warm-up and classical Pilates exercises that’ll support your joints, release tension, and help your mind unwind. Low-impact, but strength-building. Sound-Bath Journey — Sarah Hummel: An invitation to pause, breathe, and gently return home to who you are beyond the distractions, the responsibilities, and the roles you play in life. Through the powerful and nurturing process of sound healing, we’ll explore the deeper layers of self with the support of resonant vibrations of Tibetan and crystal bowls, chimes, and gong.

— Sarah Hummel: An invitation to pause, breathe, and gently return home to who you are beyond the distractions, the responsibilities, and the roles you play in life. Through the powerful and nurturing process of sound healing, we’ll explore the deeper layers of self with the support of resonant vibrations of Tibetan and crystal bowls, chimes, and gong. Resetting Stress: The 7-Minute Perspective Shift — Taryn Marie Stejskal of Legacy Builders Group: When stress or uncertainty shows up, the stories we tell ourselves about the moment can either narrow our thinking — or expand it. In this guided workshop, participants experience a simple seven-minute reflection process designed to create distance from stressful situations and uncover new perspectives.

Session 2 (12:10 to 12:35 p.m.)

Barefoot Bootcamp — Geoff Tough of Invert Your World: A one-stop-shop for strength, toning, and mobility. This all-in-one format brings everything to the mat, designed to challenge, balance, and restore the body in a single, seamless experience. Rooted in intentional movement, this full-body workout lives at the intersection of strength training, Pilates principles, and recovery. Expect dynamic movement, controlled toning sequences, and mobility-focused transitions that keep your body moving with purpose.

— Geoff Tough of Invert Your World: A one-stop-shop for strength, toning, and mobility. This all-in-one format brings everything to the mat, designed to challenge, balance, and restore the body in a single, seamless experience. Rooted in intentional movement, this full-body workout lives at the intersection of strength training, Pilates principles, and recovery. Expect dynamic movement, controlled toning sequences, and mobility-focused transitions that keep your body moving with purpose. Sweat + Self-Love: Boxing, Strength + Meditation — Kat O’Hara-Mosee of KOKat Coaching: A mind-body experience combining shadow boxing, functional bodyweight strength, and guided meditation to energize, strengthen, and restore.

— Kat O’Hara-Mosee of KOKat Coaching: A mind-body experience combining shadow boxing, functional bodyweight strength, and guided meditation to energize, strengthen, and restore. RhythmSCULPT — Yael Rhode of Maayan Tribe: A curated, beat-driven workout that fuses dance cardio with full-body sculpting for a seamless, elevated training experience. Expect purposeful movement, refined strength work, and an energizing flow from start to finish.

— Yael Rhode of Maayan Tribe: A curated, beat-driven workout that fuses dance cardio with full-body sculpting for a seamless, elevated training experience. Expect purposeful movement, refined strength work, and an energizing flow from start to finish. Classical Mat Pilates — Tyrek Shepard of Philadelphia Pilates Club: A fun and challenging class rooted in classical mat Pilates, with thoughtful options for all students.

— Tyrek Shepard of Philadelphia Pilates Club: A fun and challenging class rooted in classical mat Pilates, with thoughtful options for all students. The Power of No: Setting Boundaries Without Guilt — Ellyse Grant: An interactive, discussion-based session where you’ll practice setting boundaries in real-life scenarios and walk away with clear, actionable tools and the confidence to use them immediately.

— Ellyse Grant: An interactive, discussion-based session where you’ll practice setting boundaries in real-life scenarios and walk away with clear, actionable tools and the confidence to use them immediately. What’s the Tea? Intuitive Tea Blending for Calm — Intuitive Jawn: Center and ground in some brief tea education, followed by the creation of your own intuitively blended tea filled with calming herbs.

— Intuitive Jawn: Center and ground in some brief tea education, followed by the creation of your own intuitively blended tea filled with calming herbs. Swings & Squats — KG Strong: Build strength and power in this quick, high-energy session focused on kettlebell swings and squats. Improve lower-body strength, core stability, and explosive hip drive.

Session 3 (1:30 to 1:55 p.m.)

Dance Cardio — Alyza Ngbokoli of 305 Fitness Philly: A high-energy, dance-cardio workout with easy-to-follow moves, and a judgment-free, hype-filled atmosphere.

— Alyza Ngbokoli of 305 Fitness Philly: A high-energy, dance-cardio workout with easy-to-follow moves, and a judgment-free, hype-filled atmosphere. Band Camp — Amy Fox of Alchemy Yoga: Get ready to take your training to the next level with this resistance- band workout that puts your muscular and cardiovascular systems to the test, while also increasing core stabilization and improving joint stability, mobility, and flexibility.

— Amy Fox of Alchemy Yoga: Get ready to take your training to the next level with this resistance- band workout that puts your muscular and cardiovascular systems to the test, while also increasing core stabilization and improving joint stability, mobility, and flexibility. Stress-Release Party — Mariel Freeman of Three Queens Yoga: A guided yoga and self-massage experience using Yoga Tune Up therapy balls alongside accessible hip openers, heart openers, and gentle psoas release work. You’ll learn simple, effective techniques to help release tension, feel more spacious, and breathe more freely.

— Mariel Freeman of Three Queens Yoga: A guided yoga and self-massage experience using Yoga Tune Up therapy balls alongside accessible hip openers, heart openers, and gentle psoas release work. You’ll learn simple, effective techniques to help release tension, feel more spacious, and breathe more freely. HPY Power Flow — Julie Young of HPY Philly: A dynamic and challenging power- vinyasa class designed to energize both body and mind. This flow weaves together sun salutations, twists, balancing poses, and inversions, complemented by intentional breathwork, restorative elements, and meditation. Build strength, improve flexibility, and find your focus.

— Julie Young of HPY Philly: A dynamic and challenging power- vinyasa class designed to energize both body and mind. This flow weaves together sun salutations, twists, balancing poses, and inversions, complemented by intentional breathwork, restorative elements, and meditation. Build strength, improve flexibility, and find your focus. Naughtilates — BB Arrington and Danielle Zolotnitsky: A Pilates sculpt and cardio workout designed to amplify intimate wellness.

— BB Arrington and Danielle Zolotnitsky: A Pilates sculpt and cardio workout designed to amplify intimate wellness. Soundtrack Your Healing: A Music-Guided Journaling Experience — Natasha Bryant of Speak Life Transformation: This immersive session combines music mindfulness and guided journaling to help attendees slow down, regulate their nervous systems, and access emotional clarity in a fast-paced, overstimulated world.

Social Hour (2 to 2:30 p.m.)

How to Be Human: A Live Podcast Experience — Jessica DeRose and Karli Visconto of The Only Human Project: A live, podcast-style conversation exploring what it means to be human, unpacking the emotions and experiences we don’t always talk about. In a world that feels hard, we’ll explore how to give ourselves grace and extend that same understanding to others.

— Jessica DeRose and Karli Visconto of The Only Human Project: A live, podcast-style conversation exploring what it means to be human, unpacking the emotions and experiences we don’t always talk about. In a world that feels hard, we’ll explore how to give ourselves grace and extend that same understanding to others. Connection Lab — Brandi Aulston of Hike & Heal: Step into Connection Lab, a guided social experience where conversation becomes a wellness practice. Through intentional prompts and shared moments, you’ll connect, reflect, and experience the power of community in real time.

— Brandi Aulston of Hike & Heal: Step into Connection Lab, a guided social experience where conversation becomes a wellness practice. Through intentional prompts and shared moments, you’ll connect, reflect, and experience the power of community in real time. Lift & Sculpt: Gua Sha Ritual — Guadalupe Gonzalez of Inner Beauty Studio: This guided experience teaches facial sculpting techniques using a stainless-steel gua sha tool, focused on lifting, toning, and contouring the face. Guests will learn how to boost circulation, support lymphatic drainage, and achieve a sculpted, radiant glow through intentional self-care.

We can’t wait to see you on May 17th!