Private Hot Tubs and Pizza Out of RVs: This New Poconos Glamping Site Is the Ultimate Woodsy Getaway

Ferncrest near Promised Land State Park is the newest venture of Joanna and Brian Linton, who opened Poconos boutique hotel The Rex two summers ago.

The tristate area has abundant opportunities for a rustic woodsy getaway. From staying in cabins or yurts in a Pennsylvania state park to camping under the stars, there’s ample overnight adventures in the great outdoors.

And now, there’s another place to add to the list of amazing glamping spots near Philly. Say hello to Ferncrest.

Ferncrest is glamping at its finest: 30 ready-to-go lodging options, including domes, crest tents, and bell tents. The property sits on 10 acres of wooded campground in Promised Land — a town in the northeast part of the Poconos — and is about a 2.5-hour drive from Center City.

Here’s a breakdown of the accommodations:

Six geodesic domes with air conditioning, a private wood-fired hot tub, indoor lighting, an indoor wood-burning fireplace, a mini fridge and microwave, making the domes the most premium glamping option at Ferncrest. Sleeps two to four people.

with air conditioning, a private wood-fired hot tub, indoor lighting, an indoor wood-burning fireplace, a mini fridge and microwave, making the domes the most premium glamping option at Ferncrest. Sleeps two to four people. 14 crest tents that mimic a modern cabin experience and feature indoor lighting, electrical outlets, and an indoor wood-burning fireplace. Sleeps two to four people.

that mimic a modern cabin experience and feature indoor lighting, electrical outlets, and an indoor wood-burning fireplace. Sleeps two to four people. 10 bell tents that are the closest option to traditional camping, without having to set up the tent yourself. They don’t have heating or electricity (so no indoor lighting), but do include battery power banks with USB-A and -C outlets, plus rechargeable lanterns. Sleeps one to two people.

All lodging styles include beds, linens, towels, Wi-Fi, drinking water, shampoo/conditioner/body soap, a cooler, a French-press coffee maker, and access to the campfire pit and grill. Some tents are dog-friendly (woo!), and can accommodate up to two of your furry friends.

At the entrance of Ferncrest is a two-acre grassy space called the Commons, which provides guests and the public coffee, pizza, and ice cream out of vintage RVs. There’s also picnic tables, lawn games, and fire pits for fun community gatherings. And bonus: The glampground sits on the border of Promised Land State Park, where there’s everything from fishing and boating on the lakes to miles and miles of trail-hiking.

Ferncrest is the newest venture of Joanna and Brian Linton, the wife-and-husband duo who founded outdoor lifestyle brand United by Blue back in 2010. During the height of the pandemic, they bought a rundown motel in Promised Land — just down the road from where Ferncrest now sits — and moved in a la Schitt’s Creek. They completely gutted the place, renovated it, and opened it as a chic micro-hotel called The Rex in August of 2021. (We stayed here and it was glorious!)

The couple officially opened Ferncrest on June 30th. “After starting The Rex, we realized that there wasn’t enough lodging options in Promised Land — a place we fell in love with — to accommodate the number of people that want to come here,” Brian says. “But we didn’t just want to do more of what The Rex was offering, so we started looking around and we saw the town’s only private campground was seemingly not being fully utilized. After speaking to the owner, we realized we were in a position to take it over and do something different than what people could get at the nearby state campgrounds.”

Ferncrest is a seasonal glamping destination, meaning it’ll be open until October 31st this year. (Halloween will be here before we know it, so book your visit soon!) The Lintons say they plan to use the grounds during the off-season when lodging is not available, perhaps for converting the Commons into a Christmas Village or making maple syrup out of the sugar maple trees that surround the campsite. “We want to have a positive impact on Promised Land, and offer guests who have stayed at The Rex another reason to come back to this beautiful town,” Brian says.

You can book your stay at Ferncrest here.