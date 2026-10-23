Love, Loss, and a Main Line Ponzi Scheme: The Amazing Second Chapter of Kami Verne

After her husband swindled some of Philadelphia’s wealthiest people, decimated her picture-perfect Main Line life, and went to prison, Kami Verne doubled down on the only thing she still trusted: love.

Glancing at her in her flouncy, floral blue and white sundress, looking kittenish with her legs tucked underneath her on the sofa, you’d never guess that Kami Verne is a survivor of one of the most epic scandals ever to engulf the Main Line. Sunny and petite, she has the trademark polish of a suburban gamine, the one who runs the school bake sale with brisk efficiency, who reflexively emits the facile warmth of a flight attendant bidding you goodbye as you leave the aircraft. She’s Sex and the City’s Charlotte York if she’d decamped to the Philly ’burbs.

She’s sipping from a trough of a coffee mug as she chats via Zoom with an Australian woman, a prospective client looking for love. This is Kami’s business now. For the past three years she’s been a professional matchmaker working for Aleeza Ben Shalom, who became famous via the 2023 Netflix series Jewish Matchmaking, trying to convince hordes of often disillusioned, grumpy, jaded singles that big romance is just around the corner. Which, if you know her story, lies somewhere between incredible and masochistic. “I’m a romantic, for sure,” says Kami, 53. “But I also feel the weight of a broken heart. It’s not like it goes away.”

It turns out that finding true love is an expensive proposition these days: Kami charges a cool fifty grand for a year-long contract, which bumps up another $18,000 if you end up getting engaged to one of her matches. In exchange you get her full-on, optimistic, I-will-turn-over-every-rock doggedness in finding you a soulmate, which is no small thing. (Kami also offers a service where she’ll manage all your dating apps, at a considerably lower price point.)

“Before all of this happened,” says her brother’s wife, Sherri Hockstein, referring to the hurricane of deceit that blew up Kami’s life six years ago, “she was just warmth and kindness and giving: the best mom, the best wife. Now, she’s a badass bitch.”

That’s not exactly how Kami sees it — and certainly not how she comes off — but she gets why other people do. Padding around the kitchen of her modest butter yellow and slate blue Conshohocken townhouse, which sits on an unassuming block in a quiet, middle-class neighborhood, she admits that rebuilding your life from scratch is hard. Sometimes impossibly so. But if you have the right motivation, she says, you can manage.

My life is nothing if not ironic.” — Kami Verne

In June 2023, the Securities and Exchange Commission filed civil fraud charges alleging that Kami’s beloved husband, Josh, had raised $31 million from 110 different investors, including some of the most influential business folk in Philadelphia, and built an elaborate Ponzi scheme in which he skimmed some $9 million off the top to finance a lavish Main Line lifestyle.

“Part of what gave me confidence in Josh was that the smartest people I knew thought he was the smartest person they knew,” Kami says today. “People that I respect as businesspeople, they were looking at his books and investing.” Still, she’s haunted by how much power she gave over to him in her marriage. “There was no reason why I didn’t know how much anything cost. After everything came out, my dad came over and was like, ‘How much do you pay in your car payment? How much is your mortgage? Where do you bank?’ I didn’t know. I knew nothing.”

As the depth of her husband’s deception became clearer and the FBI began closing in, authorities armed with court orders seized every asset they could find. Overnight, Kami lost everything that makes Main Line wifery so shiny and covetable: the 6,400-square-foot mansion in Gladwyne, the Audi, the jewelry, the house in Longport.

Later grilled for hours by the FBI, Kami told them what she knew — which, she insisted, was nothing. The feds eventually agreed. Relieved, Kami looked a female FBI agent in the eye and asked for a favor. “Mother to mother,” she said, “I’m not asking to put you in a bad position. But if you could give me a heads-up before Josh gets arrested so I can at least tell my kids this is happening, but not in enough time where they could alert him.”

The FBI agent appraised her. “I can give you 10 minutes,” she said.

Days later, the agent did just that. Kami sprang into action, immediately calling her two teenage daughters and telling them, “Guys, this is happening. Stay off your fucking phones.”

A lot of ugliness followed. A lot. Overnight poverty. A quick divorce. Snubs at restaurants and supermarkets and parties from people she had thought were her friends, who simply could not believe she wasn’t somehow in on it. But Kami was determined that she and her girls would get through it. And they have.

The saga of Kami Verne is equal parts cautionary tale, love story gone horribly wrong, and Days of Our Lives arc. It’s the story of a lively girl from Penn Valley who thought she had hit life’s lottery, blessed with a rich husband who adored her, a showplace of a house on the Main Line, two beautiful daughters, and a vibrant, interesting, comfortable life others openly coveted. Until she discovered that the foundation for that life had been built on lies, deception, and criminality, and then watched helplessly as it all dissolved at her feet, a fantastic mess she will spend the rest of her life mopping up.

“Look, I can sit in the sadness of all of this, and there is so much sadness, and so much like, How did God do this to me? Why did God do this to me? Can I still believe in God? Can I still believe in faith? Why me? Why my kids? Why such ugliness? This is really dark. I mean, really, really dark,” she says. She pauses. “Or I can say, She gave me 10 minutes.”

She calls over her dog, a poodle mix with fluffy black and white fur that she’s named Danny Zuko. I point out the irony of her naming a dog after one of pop culture’s most infamous bad boys.

She offers a wan smile. “My life is nothing,” she says, “if not ironic.”

•

He came in, to quote that great philosopher Miley Cyrus, like a wrecking ball.

Josh Verne was the son of scrappy entrepreneurs from Lower Moreland who had made their bones in the furniture business. Brash, ballsy, and determined, Josh set his sights on Kami after her brother introduced them. He was 24; she was 28.

Kami was, by her own admission, your typical 1980s Main Line “Jewish princess,” the daughter of a wildly successful medical malpractice attorney and his stay-at-home wife. She drifted through an undergraduate degree at Syracuse before earning a law degree at Widener, then worked as a criminal defense attorney (“I did a lot of DUI work”), once ending up on Philly mobster Joey Merlino’s legal team. But what she really craved was a traditional home, a family, the whole sappy dream. She rebuffed Josh as too crude, too loud, too much. “I just thought he was immature,” she says. “He was a drinker; I’m not a drinker. He was a partier; I’m not a partier. He was really flashy. And then he really swept me off my feet. He’s probably the world’s best dater. He might not have been, like, physically the best-looking, but women loved Josh. He is so fun. And he was romantic.”

Was he ever. The day they were introduced, he told her brother he was going to marry her. Later, Josh happened to spy her at a restaurant on a date with another guy, and he secretly paid their bill, signing the check “taken care of by Kami’s future husband.” He found out her favorite coffee at Starbucks, and wooed her with tickets to Broadway shows, candlelit dinners, and sweet tales of visiting his elderly childhood nanny. “He seemed so devoted to family, and was very charming, very outgoing,” recalls Carolyn Hockstein (no relation to Sherri Hockstein), Kami’s friend of more than 50 years. “He was a fun guy who also appeared to be a very hard worker.”

“It was fast and furious,” Josh’s twin sister, Elisa Feinstein, says of the couple’s breakneck courtship. “In hindsight, it was a lot of love bombing.”

In May 2002, he proposed with a ring the size of a small ashtray at the Art Museum, with a limo waiting to take them off to celebrate. A blowout 300-person black-tie wedding at the Bellevue — Kami had 16 bridesmaids — ensued. They moved into Josh’s stylish house in the heart of Old City, had two beautiful daughters, and in 2004 moved to the mansion in Gladwyne; Kami hired a decorator to make it a showplace. Raised in a mostly secular Jewish home, she paved a deeper path to her faith and began hosting lavish Friday-night Shabbat dinners with guest lists that drew from the who’s who of Philadelphia. Poised and personable, she built an image as the Jewish Jackie Kennedy of the Main Line.

The money poured in, attributed to Josh’s legendary prowess as a serial entrepreneur. Boisterous, bawdy, and big in both body and personality, he had begun his career running Home Line Furniture, his family’s Lower Moreland–based furniture business, from 2003 until 2011. Hungry for money and the lifestyle it could buy, he then founded a series of start-ups, ranging from Workpays.me (an online marketplace where employees could buy tech through payroll deductions) to Flock U (a content platform for college students) to Ownable (a rent-to-own business), seeding each through other LLCs based in Pennsylvania and Delaware. All of it was financed with investment dollars he procured perfecting an A-game of oily schmoozing with the Philadelphia business elite. “My grandfather used to take me to the library,” Kami says wryly. “His grandfather used to take him to the track.”

Politico and historian Sam Katz met him at a private dinner where, he recalls, Josh barreled in wearing a T-shirt and shorts, “really sort of not looking like he gave a shit about what he looked like or where he was.” But what he lacked in polish he made up for in gregarious salesmanship. Katz made an initial $50,000 investment in Ownable, which leased laptops and smartphones to people who couldn’t afford to buy them. Encouraged by the initial investment returns, he later plowed in considerably more. “I’m not going to tell you how much I lost in this venture,” Katz says. “But it was a lot.”

“He loved everybody,” says Linda Sommer, who built an executive coaching business in New Hope and ended up personally investing — and losing — a million dollars with Josh. “He [was] a great fraud person, the type you can’t help but love. I mean, I coached him. I coached his company.” She deferred payment for her services, opting instead for an investment stake that turned out to be worthless. “I was so blind.”

In short order, Josh Verne amassed a roster of investors in his companies that included much of the A-list of the Philadelphia business world: 76ers co-owner David Adelman (a financial supporter of Citizen Media Group, owner of this magazine), DraftKings founder Michael Rubin, real estate mogul Bart Blatstein, venture capitalist and former national squash champion Edmund Garno, parking lot czar Rob Zuritsky, philanthropist David Magerman, and many others.

It was fabulous and fun. Who wouldn’t want it?” — Kami Verne

Kami, meanwhile, spent her days unknowingly enjoying the spoils of Josh’s illicit activities. “I felt guilty when people would complain about their husbands,” she says, “because I was like, ‘Yeah, that is not my experience.’”

Glamorous and bubbly, she burnished her reputation as one of the Main Line’s premier hostesses and found herself in demand as a fundraiser and event chair on the charity circuit. She began hosting salons with speakers for other Main Line moms; her Shabbat dinners, held mainly for the benefit of her daughters, turned into raucous dance parties (Kami once provided a piñata) where the progeny of the Main Line power crowd poured in as Josh mined their parents for investments. The Verne girls were celebrated at lavish, six-figure country club bat mitzvahs that dazzled guests and bolstered their cool factor at their private Bryn Mawr schools.

The couple’s moony marriage was the envy of their friends; Kami wrote Josh love notes and made elaborate scrapbooks full of mementos, photos, ticket stubs, even printouts of their kissy emails. He called her “Lady” and lived by the motto “No stress for Lady,” making sure she had every comfort his fat bank account could buy.

It was, Kami says now, “a lot of charm and bells and whistles. It was fabulous and fun. Who wouldn’t want it?”

Then the bill came due.

•

It all started to unravel in late 2019, when Kami walked into her dreamy beach house in Longport, which they’d bought in 2017, to find a realtor roaming inside. Josh had just listed it. He gave her some gibberish about cash flow and why they had to sell. Clueless about money and how they were earning it, Kami dismissed it as an aberration and moved on.

“I grew up with parents who were like, whatever happens in your bedroom and bank account is private. You keep things tight and you never disrespect your husband,” she says. “So I had this reverence toward our marriage, of like, ‘I can’t tell my parents — what if they judge him? What if someone else judges me?’”

The following March, just a week before the COVID pandemic shut down life everywhere, Kami went to synagogue for Purim and came out to find a slew of missed calls from her husband. She reached him in his car; his lawyer was with him. Josh told her he owed money to some people. Kami was rattled, but in her Kami way said, “Okay. Well, let’s just get in front of it. Who do you owe money to? Let’s make the calls. Let’s figure this out.”

They didn’t. Over the ensuing months Josh became snappish, curt. Once perennially gregarious and full of energy, he began sleeping at all hours. He developed a tic, biting his thumb constantly. “I was just like, ‘What’s going on? You seem so stressed. Can I help? I don’t understand,’” Kami recalls. He told her the questions weren’t helping and to back off. It wasn’t until October of 2020 that Kami got a front-row view of the trouble they were actually in — and the staggering scope of Josh’s deception.

One day she came home to find him largely incoherent, slurring his words. Fearful that he’d suffered a stroke, she rushed him to the hospital, where she learned the problem was something else entirely: a blood alcohol level of 2.2. Stunned, she shipped him off to rehab for two weeks — and faced, for the first time, the responsibility of managing their lives and paying the bills herself. That’s when the train hit.

She learned that Josh had long ago stopped paying almost everything: the car payments, their health insurance, the mortgage, the girls’ tuition, the credit card bills. She went to his office seeking answers, only to discover that the business was bankrupt — and, courtesy of his gossipy staff, that Josh had been sleeping around. “I kept thinking, How is this possible?” Kami recalls. “Every day I felt like I was getting punched in the face. I was literally waking up in the middle of the night gasping for air.”

In an elaborate and complex Ponzi scheme he’d managed for years, Josh Verne had embezzled somewhere between $12 million and $24 million from investors in a series of start-up companies whose books he cooked with the proficiency of Emeril Lagasse. The family’s private jet trips, the country club memberships, the Gladwyne house decorator, the credit cards and mortgages, those swanky bat mitzvahs — all paid for with an estimated $9 million in graft Josh skimmed from his investors. He set aside $5 million to keep the Ponzi pipeline flowing, paying off a few key investors (such as Bart Blatstein, who recovered his investment) — who would then dutifully report to other potential investors of the killing they’d just made.

And then, as happens with all such ruses, eventually the money ran out. Rumors spread that Josh was in rehab, that his business might be in trouble. His investors began circling the wagons. “I called the chief financial officer, and I asked her what was going on,” Katz recalls. “And she was very tight-lipped and said she was no longer with the company and wasn’t in a position to talk. And that’s where I got very frightened: Oh my God, what is going on here?”

Eventually, in August 2024, Josh was arrested and charged in a 28-page grand jury indictment of defrauding more than a hundred investors. Having raised more than $31 million, the feds alleged, he had invested only half as promised, and had misappropriated $9.3 million to fund his flashy lifestyle. “Verne carried out a series of schemes from at least in or about 2017 to 2020, through which he defrauded dozens of investors, prospective investors, employees, and business partners out of millions of dollars,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania declared in a statement when the indictment was unsealed that month.

“Every day it got worse,” Kami remembers. “Worse, worse, worse. And I was like, Oh my God.”

“It was just such a stunning shock,” recalls Linda Sommer, a victim of Josh’s scheme who later threw Kami a lifeline by giving her a job doing research for her professional coaching business. “There’s just this disbelief that you’ve lived a life with someone for 18 years and discover that you’ve wound up with a stranger.”

As she watched her world implode, Kami had one mission: protect the girls, who were 14 and 16 when their father’s deception was initially uncovered. In late 2020, Kami had immediately filed for divorce; Josh had decamped for Florida to escape the scandal. “‘We got this.’ That’s all she said,” says daughter Brooke, now 20 and a junior at the University of Texas. “I understand, of course, that she was probably in a dark place. But the fact that she woke up every single day and raised us and I didn’t once see all of that is superhuman. Not once did I see her break down or say anything negative about my father. All she did was stay positive and move forward and say, ‘We fucking got this.’”

Building a maternal bomb shelter to shield her daughters from the fallout, Kami found herself wrapped in a fog of suspicion from acquaintances and neighbors: Had she been in on it? “It took us a while to delineate whether Kami knew anything,” says Josh’s sister, Elisa Feinstein. “For a very short period of time, we questioned how much she knew and didn’t know.”

Most people came to understand that Kami was as much of a victim as they were. “Kami is a genuinely beautiful, wonderful person,” says Sam Katz. “She was married to a sociopath, so she obviously had some judgment issues. I’m sure she didn’t know about it. I mean, he lied to everybody.”

Meanwhile, though, the Main Line gossip mill churned into overdrive, and Kami suddenly found herself hauled in front of the feds. “It’s all coming out in the press,” recalls Sherri Hockstein. (True: “Some of the city’s richest business owners admit being hoodwinked by a Gladwyne furniture heir,” blared one Inquirer headline.) “And it’s all sort of nasty, and then Kami has to go to the FBI and explain, ‘I didn’t know about any of this,’ and prove it. That hurts. You love somebody and see them under this cloud of suspicion, and you know intrinsically there’s no way, right? But then other people don’t.”

“My heart was in my throat. I wanted to die,” Kami recalls of her grilling by the FBI in downtown Philadelphia in May 2021. She told them the truth, that she knew nothing, a fact borne out by testimonials from her family and friends and by the trove of emails and text messages the FBI had obtained from her personal accounts. “I knew I would never [lie] for him, but I didn’t want to hurt him. I didn’t want to make it worse. I knew I had an obligation to speak the truth, but this is still my kids’ father. I was just like, ‘I’ll tell you anything. I still believe he’s a good person. I don’t think he meant to do this. I don’t know what to do with that.’”

Her marriage was destroyed, killed by deception and rampant infidelity. I ask her which betrayal hurt more: the one of the finances, or the one of the heart? She folds her arms, issues a heavy sigh.

“I think equal. It’s like, You’re my protector. I would do anything for you. I adore you. Do you love me? Did you ever love me? Why would you do that? We have everything. Forget the money. Fuck the money. If you talk about the life I miss, it’s the family dinners, us watching a movie together. I miss having someone who’d be like, ‘Remember when Brooke lost her tooth?’ That is the stuff. Look, I miss not worrying about money. Now I worry about it 24/7. But I really miss my family. We were a team.

“Now,” she says wearily, “I’m a widow of sorts.”

•

Kami sits on the front porch of a Shore rental tucked on a back street in Ventnor, her feet once again curled underneath her, face turned toward the sunshine. Her brother is stuck somewhere in the Midwest — his flight’s been canceled — so it’s just Kami and her sister-in-law Sherri, as well as Dave Roomberg, the Lansdale mortgage broker she’s been dating since her divorce in 2021. ­Menschy and deeply tanned, he is, perhaps predictably, the anti-Josh: quiet, unassuming, laid-back. As usual, Kami spends most of the time making sure everyone has something to eat. Her ex-husband’s scandal may have detonated her life, but it appears nothing can kill the caretaker inside her.

That shows up most powerfully in her relationship with her daughters. Kami may have made a lot of mistakes in her marriage, but it’s hard to argue with her parenting skills. Now in their early 20s, the Verne girls are sharp, well-spoken, polite, and remarkably self-possessed young women who appear to have managed to thrive in the emotional safe house Kami — and her family, on both sides — built to protect them.

“Look, everyone loves their mother,” Brooke says. “But you don’t always admire your mother. You don’t always want to be like your mother. But the standards for what she does are the standards I hold myself accountable to.”

“I strive to be like her,” adds older daughter Alexa. “If I’m even half the woman she is, half the mother she is, I’m set.”

Still, being the Ruth Madoff of the Main Line has proven a difficult mantle for Kami to wear. There was another “incident” yesterday, which is the word Kami uses to describe being snubbed by someone from her old life. She and Dave were out to breakfast in Ventnor when they spied a Main Line couple who’d lost a small fortune with Josh. While the husband popped by the table to say hello, the wife pointedly did not. After the meal, Kami purposefully strode over to their table, where the wife was civil but chilly, an interaction Kami labels “fake but fine.” “It still hurts,” she admits. “It’s still like, ‘What do you think I did?’ Sometimes I’m like, God, when is this ever going to be over?”

I am smart. Why didn’t I ask questions? Why didn’t I know?” — Kami Verne

Linda Sommer has watched Kami through it all, and feels for her. “To find out you’re a pariah and to be able to hold your head up high, regardless of people throwing daggers and saying things and implying things,” she says, her voice trailing off. “Like, how strong does somebody have to be? But she never got caught up in the gossip.”

The sentiment is echoed by her daughters. “The pool of people who have turned their backs on my mother is a lot smaller than the pool of people who have stood by her. Because if you know my mother, you just know she was not involved,” Alexa says. “You just know.”

Brooke is a bit more measured. “I’m not judging them,” she says of those who have abandoned her mom. “People are hurt. I’m crazy when I’m hurt. Like, I get it.”

Indeed, it is a testament to Kami that so many people who were decimated financially by Josh have stood by her; she sometimes finds their kindness overwhelming. Her daughters’ high schools waived tuition payments so the girls could finish; one even policed the corridors when an angry parent who’d lost money threatened to print and ­distribute JOSH MADOFF T-shirts inside the school. Josh’s family, stunned by the scope of his betrayal, cut him off and picked up their pom-poms for Team Kami.

“For 42 years, we knew Josh as a generous, shirt-off-his-back, I’ll take-care-of-you, I’ve-got-the-family kind of guy,” says his sister, Elisa Feinstein. “And then all the lying and manipulation started. Josh did that to all of us, independently, in addition to Kami and the girls and so many innocent people. There was no way to stick by him.”

Kami’s steely grit is both surprising and disarming because of the packaging — her seemingly carefree breeziness and potent empathy have created an emotional suit of armor that she wears like a Pucci scarf as she rebuilds her life. She’s a bit like Wonder Woman, sticking to a set of values and integrity she holds dear, trying to live up to them, and then deflecting (without the metal bracelets) the occasional social bullets she attracts from those who can’t let go of their belief in guilt by association. By telling her story (she wants to get into public speaking) she hopes to help other women like her: women who treated their marriages like cozy comforters to nestle into, without any agency around money or finances, only to find themselves lost after it all crumbled.

“I am smart,” she says today, shaking her head. “Why didn’t I ask questions? Why didn’t I know? I thought, Oh, I have so much money, why do I need to get into the weeds on this?” She remains stunned at her own naivete. “Money is part of it,” she says of modern marriage. “And I didn’t have the language for that. I didn’t have the balls for that.”

She hears from wives all the time, she says, who confess they have no idea how the money that comes into their homes is actually being made, spent, or invested. Many are fearful of ending up … well, like her. “I don’t know why this is my calling, and why it took this to get here, but this is what it is. Somehow, what happened to me, I am meant to tell people how to help yourself in a tragedy.”

•

“I don’t want to be Elizabeth Taylor,” Debbie is saying.

Kami duly registers this, taking notes like a court stenographer as she nods. We are on an intake matchmaking call, a Zoom where Debbie is relaying what type of man she is looking for. This is ­Kami’s life now. As a professional matchmaker, she spends her days combing through databases and endless dossiers and profiles, trying to help people who have been burned by love, have given up on love, or are trying to hang on to the last shreds of hope for a chance at … well, love.

As Debbie, 64, a medical records specialist in Jenkintown, goes on about what she’s looking for (clearly not a third marriage — hence the Liz Taylor comment), Kami remains both observant and enthusiastic, serious and thoughtful when necessary, light and fluffy when a tablespoon of optimism is needed. She affirms Debbie’s desires whenever possible while also gently, covertly telegraphing her cheerful message that everyone deserves, and can find, true love (as long as you aren’t too choosy).

That Kami Verne, a wife who endured a colossal scandal, would reinvent herself as a matchmaker is astonishing — and, perhaps, the ultimate proof that her life is, indeed, ironic. She backed into the profession through Linda Sommer, who — despite losing the bulk of her savings to Josh — swooped in and hired Kami right after everything imploded, offering a critical lifeline. “Am I one of the very big wounded? Yes,” Sommer says. “But that had nothing to do with Kami. She’s an excellent thinker, very quick. I knew I could teach her.”

Sommer was exploring expanding into the dating arena, helping singles find love. She didn’t pursue it, but Kami did. Kami eventually went to work for Ben Shalom, leading her to an entirely new career. Which, naturally, raised a lot of eyebrows. How could a woman so deceived by love go into the business of romance? “I still, more than ever, believe in love,” Kami says. “And I’ll tell you why. A soulmate is a helpmate opposite you. Because life is fucking hard. You need to be a helper, and you need someone to be your helper. I believe that.” I ask her why she isn’t jaded, given everything she’s endured. Because, she says, of how so many people, even those who lost their shirts, stepped up for her when it all went wrong. Because of “all of the love that’s been around me.”

Proving her brisk competence for the work, Kami herself found love in the blink of an eye after her divorce, when a friend introduced her to Dave. “I was like, ‘Who would want to be with me? My life’s a shit show. I have steamer trunks worth of baggage,’” Kami recalls. She asked the friend, “Does he know how fucked-up my life is?”

Her friend laughed. “Kami,” he replied, “everyone knows how fucked-up your life is.”

Kami felt a strong and instant connection to Dave, who, after a lot of text­ing, showed up in her driveway with a boombox playing sappy songs. “It was my Say Anything moment,” says Dave. “I had flowers. She comes outside. We kissed right there in the driveway.”

“We go inside, we don’t go out on our date, we spend the night talking and just being together,” Kami says. “It’s literally what I would tell my clients not to do: The date is too long, too much texting, first-night sleepover. Hell, no.” She laughs, shrugging. “And that was five years ago.”

Perhaps the universe felt she was owed. “They’re extremely different, and I think that’s what attracted Kami to him,” Josh’s sister Elisa says of the contrast between Josh and Dave. “She wanted someone hardworking, caring, with no frills and no ulterior motives. Dave is just a genuine guy.”

Kami’s last interaction with Josh was in 2022, when he came from Florida to help Alexa move into college. In his patented, jocular Josh way (he remarked to Kami, “Your tits look big”), he acted as if nothing had happened. “It was awful for me,” Kami admits. “But I was like, Suck it up. You can do this.”

Last year, Josh took a deal with the feds to plead guilty to three counts of securities fraud, 10 of 22 counts of wire fraud, and a count of aggravated ID fraud. This past March, he began serving a nine-year sentence in Florida. Standing before U.S. District Judge John F. Murphy at his sentencing, he talked about how he had destroyed his life and others. “I alone am responsible for that,” he said. “Not the circumstances, not the pressure, but me.”

I ask Kami why she thinks Josh did it. Why he built such an incredible pyramid of lies when he had to know that it would eventually crumble. “You tell me,” she says. “I wrestle with this. I don’t know why. I wish someone could tell me.”

The couple’s daughters are still in contact with Josh, and plan to continue to be. “Something I actually do think about often is my wedding, and how that’s going to go,” Alexa says. “But if I say to my mom, ‘I want my dad at my wedding,’ there’s no question. She will not argue. She will put on a brave face.”

For now, however, Kami continues to rebuild her life, one brick at a time, one love match at a time. Finishing up her intake call with Debbie, she talks to her about her process, about how vital it is in love to know your top five core values, to evaluate potential partners on that scale. She’s trying to get Debbie to reframe her thinking, to crystallize what it is she’s looking for, not what she thinks she’s looking for.

I ask her if she would ever marry again. “I don’t think so,” she replies instantly. Then her head cocks, and you can see that Kami brain activating, can see the woman who refuses to give up on love, who wants everyone to have it, who thinks everyone deserves it. Even, perhaps, her. “I’m still learning how to be in a relationship and retain me. And my boyfriend knows that. I was in a relationship and there was no me. It was all him and the kids. That’s something I’m working on.”

Is she sure she wouldn’t ever marry again? She smiles. “Maybe I would,” she says. “I would never rule it out.”

Published as “The Good Wife” in the November 2026 issue of Philadelphia magazine.