People Are Actually Watching the I-95 Repair Livestream

Plus, the principal of Girls' High proves to be a real killjoy.

Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!

Check phillymag.com each morning Monday through Thursday for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if you have a news tip for our hardworking Philly Mag reporters, please do so here. You can also use that form to send us reader mail. We love reader mail!

The I-95 Livestream Debuts

Because what you really want to do is spend your free time watching crews repair the I-95 collapse, the state has launched a livestream of all the, uh, action.

As of 10 a.m. on Thursday morning, there were more than 1,300 people watching the I-95 livestream. That’s not all that impressive by most standards. But for something that is as grainy as concert videos from your mid-2000s Nokia flip phone and that is only slightly more exciting to view than watching paint dry, I’d say it’s pretty damn respectable.

Naturally, some people online are having fun with the livestream’s debut:

Crowd already forming outside the Linc to watch the I-95 livestream pic.twitter.com/VE7gNmqhPi — J.J. Abbott 🔔 (@jjabbott) June 15, 2023

So what exactly will the livestream show in the coming weeks and months?

On Wednesday, officials announced next steps. Workers are expected to complete demolition of the affected section of I-95 on Thursday. After that, crews will immediately begin to erect a temporary roadway. That roadway will be built, in part, out of recycled-glass materials from a company in Delco. The temporary roadway will allow cars to travel in inner lanes in both directions on I-95. Meanwhile, workers will begin construction on a permanent fix. There’s no clear timeline for the temporary or permanent fix.

One Word: Killjoy

The principal of Girls’ High actually refused to hand this graduate her diploma on stage because the young woman did her best Griddy on her walk across it. Kids these days! The horror!

Local Talent

If you don’t immediately know the name Colman Domingo, you almost certainly know the actor’s body of work, which includes Fear the Walking Dead, Zola, and Euphoria, for which he recently won an Emmy. Now, the Overbrook High School graduate is returning home to Philadelphia for an episode of his new AMC travel show, You Are Here, in which he goes deep in cities and towns that helped shape him. You can watch the trailer here, and sharp eyes will recognize South Philly Pulitzer winner James Ijames in the opening seconds. You Are Here premieres on AMC on Monday.

By the Numbers

9: Women who just filed another lawsuit against Elkins Park’s most loathed resident — I am, of course, talking about Bill Cosby — alleging that he sexually assaulted them in Nevada in the ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s.

12 percent: Increased ridership on three SEPTA rail lines in the days following the I-95 collapse. That number would probably be even higher if working-from-home wasn’t so common these days.

3,700: Cars the Sixers say their proposed new arena could accommodate coming and going from each game, meaning many, many fans would need to get used to the idea of taking SEPTA to games.

And from the Skin-of-Their-Teeth Sports Desk …

Last night in Arizona, Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly walked Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner before this occurred:

plays like this don't happen unless the phillies are involved. pic.twitter.com/0whqMxCRXX — Absolutely Hammered (@AH_Pod) June 15, 2023

But he got out of the trouble with no runs. It was Ranger Suárez on the mound for the Phils, and all the D-backs got off him was a walk. In the second, after Bryson Stott tripled right off the bat (hah!) and Kody Clemens walked, Edmundo Sosa hit a grounder that scored one. Love those early leads! Turner started the third with a double, right-fielder Pavin Smith stole a homer from Nick Castellanos with a great catch, Harper walked, and J.T. then singled home another run. In the D-backs’ half, Bryson Stott blew a catch that should have been an out to allow men on first and third, but Suárez got out of it via a nifty double play.

Then in the sixth, J.T. hit (say it ain’t so, Joe) a solo homer to make it 3-0. In the seventh, Suárez finished out his night with three straight outs. Castellanos had a one-out single in the eighth and stole second, but it led to naught. In for the eighth, with no outs, Seranthony got dinged for a double by Jake McCarthy and a walk, got two outs … and let the runners take second and third on a wild pitch. Well, it didn’t matter.

Offense has been quiet all night and Christian Walker just tied it with a 3-run HR here in the bottom of the 8th #Dbacks #ArizonaBorn pic.twitter.com/lBypbeZSUH — Steve Sher (@stevesher_7) June 15, 2023

Damn. Seranthony then allowed a single by Evan Longoria and got the yank. In came Gregory Soto, who gave up a walk and then, thank God, a grounder for the third out. On to the ninth! Scott McGough came on to pitch for AZ, and the Phils got nothin’ despite a Sosa double. That brought Craig Kimbrel in to try to hold the line. He notched two outs, but Schwarber and Marsh collided in the outfield going after a fly ball that dropped for a double. Kimbrel then saved their asses with another K. Free baseball!

In the 10th? Marsh started on second, Schwarber popped out, Turner hit an infield pop — and two D-backs collided going for it, letting it drop!

What a costly mistake. The D-backs should have escaped the inning without a run scoring. pic.twitter.com/qMcp4Z9wYy — PHNX Diamondbacks (@PHNX_Dbacks) June 15, 2023

Way to make us feel better, dudes! That put Phils on second and third, and Marsh scored on a long fly by Castellanos: Whew! Your turn, José Alvarado! With one out, he gave up a walk; men on first and second, Gabriel Moreno at the plate — and Jose struck him out! Corbin Carroll came in to hit for the first time all night — and with two strikes, hit a chopper to second for a force-out. Woo-hoo, we are gods!

And in Doop News …

The Union have a bye this weekend, but the U.S. Men’s National Team plays Mexico in a CONCACAF Nations League semifinal tonight at 10. As for me, I’ve got a bye for tomorrow’s Sports News — we’ll be skipping Fridays for the summer unless big news breaks. But on the weekend horizon for the Phils is a three-game series in Oakland vs. the Athletics, with games Friday at 9:40 and Saturday and Sunday at 4:07. Happy Father’s Day, y’all!

All Philly Today Sports Desk coverage is provided by Sandy Hingston.