Fall 2022 Shopping News: Rittenhouse Newcomers, Suburban Style, and Trends on Our Radar

New shops to help Center City rebound, a new app to make KOP more manageable, and pieces to take your COVID revenge dressing to the next level.

New in Town: Rittenhouse Roundup

Center City is rebounding since the height of the pandemic, with retail sales at 94 percent of what they were in 2019, according to the Center City District’s summer retail report. We’re eagerly awaiting the arrival of Canadian brand Aritzia, expected to bring its Meghan Markle-approved apparel to Philly next spring. Until then, there are plenty of new Walnut Street spots on our radar. We’ll be shopping for “no-makeup makeup” at Glossier, high-thread-count sheets at Brooklinen, and ethical gems at Angela Monaco Jewelry, followed by a workout at Physique 57 for a gentle-on-the-joints combination of barre, cardio and strength training.

A few blocks away, made-to-measure clothier Junior’s just opened its first brick-and-mortar store, after launching online in February 2020. It’s a classic haberdashery with a modern-day flare — think tapered trousers, tweed vests, Shetland sweaters and striped ties curated by a dapper thirtysomething who spent time in Savannah.

Suburban Style

Over the summer, iconic Center City retailer Boyds announced it would be unveiling a permanent location on the Main Line. The Wayne store, set to open in September, is the second shop for the fourth-generation family-owned company, which saw a successful run with a pandemic pop-up in Ardmore. Expect a move to more luxurious products at the Wayne location — less loungewear, more ladies-who-lunch. 201 West Lancaster Avenue.

King of Prussia can feel overwhelming in its enormity, but a new tool brings e-commerce ease to the brick-and-mortar experience. To browse Simon Search, download the SIMON: Malls, Mills & Outlets app or visit simon.com, to find out if your favorite KOP stores have items you’re looking to buy in stock. While all 400-plus retailers aren’t yet on it, the list is steadily building. And next time you’re at KOP, check out the newly opened Everlane shop for cozy basics.

Trends on Our Radar

Recycled Leather

Style this Mercury bralette under a blazer or atop a white button-down. AS by DF, $218 .

. It’s past time for an “eco vegan leather” watch like this Solios beauty. Madewell.com, $265.

Agolde’s purple “Liv” miniskirt is both trendy and Earth-friendly. Neiman Marcus, $228.

Shine On

Maximalists, now’s your moment. Thanks to the pandemic-inspired trend of revenge dressing (take that, sweatpants), metallics are no longer relegated to New Year’s Eve parties. Eighties excess is in — think oversize blazers, bedazzled bustiers, sequined bodysuits, sparkling stilettos. Pair these sculptural Fendi booties with a shoulder-padded power suit or ruffled minidress, and throw a crystal-embellished handbag on top of that. Forget what Coco Chanel said — if you think it’s too much, add something. Reclaim your joy with glam garb that would make Prince or Madonna proud. Metallic lambskin F-heel ankle booties, $1,950 at Neiman Marcus (King of Prussia).

A version of this story was published as “Scout: Market Report” and “Scout: Obsessed” in the September issue of Philadelphia magazine.