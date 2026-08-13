This Longport Home Is the Epitome of Sophisticated Seaside Style

Interior designer Stephanie Kraus used natural materials, organic textures, and neutral colors.

When a Bryn Mawr couple were loo​king to expand their Longport home for their large blended family — both had children from previous marriages who were now married with kids of their own — the most logical plan was to tear it down and start from scratch. The project was monumental: a three-story, six-bedroom manse, designed by Jenkintown-based Asher Slaunwhite + Partners and built by Longport’s Legend Construction Managers, big enough to host three generations comfortably — with room to grow.

“The house and its rooms are all very large, so in order to make it feel inviting instead of a museum-like monstrosity, we focused on natural, organic materials,” explains Wayne-based interior designer Stephanie Kraus, who was tasked with making the home feel cozy.

In the hands of less capable designers, bringing a soaring space down to earth might look like a few slabs of natural stone and a smattering of jute rugs and coastal rattan. But for Kraus, texture took on a life of its own: fluted wood details, slatted white oak paneling, chunky wood floating steps. Everything played into a sandy color palette paired with sleek patterns.

“It’s a legacy home, one that will be passed down to their children and their children’s children,” Kraus says. What could be more inviting than that?

Lounge

Woven trays flank a custom wet bar, and graphic cane chairs by Four Hands com­­plement black grasscloth-style wallpaper by Thibaut. It’s a sophisticated but cozy space for games and puzzles.

Primary Bedroom

“Design-wise, the clients skew more modern and love black-and-white patterns,” says Kraus, who had a custom bed upholstered in a graphic Schumacher fabric. It’s backdropped by Mark Alexander wallpaper made of open-weave strands of abaca fibers.

Kitchen

Euro Line Designe, a custom cabinetry company based in Somers Point, crafted a fluted white oak island and hood, set off by a marble countertop and backsplash. Woven-leather counter stools are by Häti Home, and pendants are from Visual Comfort.

Powder Room

In the second-floor bathroom, Schumacher’s White Lotus wallpaper packs a punch. “This was where we could make a statement with color,” Kraus says.

Entryway

The showpiece of the home: a lofty three-story entry wrapped in a vertical slatted white oak wall treatment, fabricated and installed by the builder. Kraus collaborated with the homeowners and architect on the custom floating stair design. A mounted light fixture by Arteriors is used as artwork.

Published as “Summer House” in the August 2026 issue of Philadelphia magazine.