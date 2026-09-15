Five Brilliant Lights to Brighten Your Home

They’re all available through Philly designers and boutiques.

I have a hard time writing this without quoting Steve Carell (aka Brick Tamland) in Anchorman: I really do love these lamps. They bring a special glow to your room, whether it’s wall sconces that draw on the cast-stone surrounds of San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, or a fringe-topped table lamp with a geometric sensibility.

Something to keep in mind with lighting? Scale, says Chestnut Hill interior designer Madeline Hause, who dreamed up the sconces above ($320 each) with Poser Creative. “Consider the ratio of ceiling height to furniture and art/mirror pieces you may be accenting.”

As for that fringy showpiece? You can find H. Bigeleisen’s Stack lamp ($5,700) at Dudd Haus in Old City.

Then there’s the Onslow lamp ($3,200), from East Falls–based Lostine. Designers Robert Ogden and Natalie Page took the memory of an African sculpture they saw in an antique shop in Amsterdam and blended it with the curves of the Bauhaus movement to create something timeless.

Kennett Square–based Dounia Home’s Amur Mushroom table lamp ($1,250) has a mid-mod aesthetic.

And the sweeping neck of Rispal’s Giraffe Tablet ($2,910), at Bulb Lighting in Rittenhouse, nods to its namesake while providing a room-elevating light source. Shine on.

Published as “Let There Be Light!” in the September 2026 issue of Philadelphia magazine.