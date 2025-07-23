Sick of Bland Home Decor? Pick Up Pieces With Personality at This New Old City Gallery

Who wants bland and beige when you can have color and pop? We’re definitely team color and pop. And we’re always on the lookout for places where you can shop for home decor with personality.

A great spot for that has long been Old City, and Dudd Haus is a recent addition to the lineup. Here, you’ll find items that inspire conversation — from a tree chair (for those nature lovers) to artistic objects (for those who yearn for a bit of whimsy). Even more appealing: Dudd Haus is supporting its designers through a unique gallery platform. Read more about it below, in writer Kristin Detterline’s piece — then head on over to pick up a funky item of your own.

Old City has long been a haven for Philly artists, and today there’s a new wave of galleries and home decor showrooms popping up. Dudd Haus, a community-focused space that supports local and international designers without the exclusivity contracts required by most galleries, is among them.

Chris Held, one of the creative directors, brought the concept to Old City in December after more than a decade overseeing Jonalddudd, a New York–bred pop-up exhibition of design-based works. Held has taken a similar approach with Dudd Haus, which now features more than 20 artists, including Philly names Leeward Studio, Henry Merker, and Carl Durkow, whose Cloud laminate table is pictured above along with Brooklyn-based Steven Bukowski’s Acrobat lamp. Now that’s a hauswarming.

Table, $850, and lamp, $900; 307 Arch Street, Old City.

Published as “Open Haus” in the July 2025 issue of Philadelphia magazine.