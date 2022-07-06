Check Out Conscious Jeweler Angela Monaco’s Gorgeous Desert-Inspired Rittenhouse Boutique

Plus: heirloom vow books from the Art of Etiquette and modular decor by (yep) Pandemic Design Studio.

Need some help as you plan your Big Day? There’s always something new and noteworthy to help turn your wedding into a dream come true. Right now, there’s a newish shop from Angela Monaco Jewelry in Rittenhouse, a set of beautifully crafted vow, guest and anniversary books, and super-modern modular event rentals to set your reception scene. Check it all out below. And if you need more ideas, visit our Local Wedding Guides for inspiration.

Jewelry Shop for Your Engagement Ring and Wedding Bands

Conscious jeweler Angela Monaco is making it easier for Philly to find unique engagement rings and wedding bands (and other baubles) with her new store in Rittenhouse. Opened in December adjacent to Ritual Shoppe — Monaco’s lifestyle boutique — the store is designed as a nod to the Southwest, where her mother grew up. That’s a far cry from our historic city: “I love to create spaces that make you feel different when you walk in off the street,” notes Monaco. Earth tones mimic the high-desert terrain, and cave-like wall cutouts display her wares. Stop by to browse ready-to-wear creations, all locally crafted from recycled metals and ethically sourced stones. Or book an in-store consultation to collaborate on a personalized piece — the process takes about eight to 10 weeks. Monaco is adding a line of one-of-a-kind engagement bands that bridge the gap between pre-designed and custom, for folks who don’t want to wait to put a ring on it but still like a singular style. 2001 Walnut Street, Rittenhouse.

Heirloom Books to Preserve Your Memories

The Art of Etiquette’s heirloom vow, guest and anniversary books add a personal touch to your love story. The inclusive vow books are labeled, among other things, “Vows to My Beloved: Our Adventure Begins,” rather than “bride” or “groom.” And the anniversary book comes with 50 love letters to exchange with your partner throughout your marriage.

Ultra-Modern Wedding-Decor Rentals

Back in 2017, when former Wayne architect David Rozek launched Pandemic Design Studio — his brand of über-modern furniture and decor — he had no idea he’d use the pieces in his own pandemic wedding three years later. But he did, designing a modular Node bar and fashioning a 60-foot-long centerpiece using 495 ceramic vases. After seeing the tablescape in action, he realized the possibilities for event rentals. Among the items? His Stacks line of “tip-resistant” vessels, which are inspired by North Philly’s smokestacks and range between three and 15 inches tall. Next, he’s working on a modular horizontal planter centerpiece, to allow for easy conversation across tables.

Published as “The 411” in the summer/fall issue of Philadelphia Wedding.

