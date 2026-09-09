Take a Peek Inside Eagles Linebacker Zack Baun’s West Chester Home

Interior designer Brittany Hakimfar of Far Studio had only one constraint: a tight timeline.

It’s not often that an interior designer is given carte blanche to overhaul a client’s home, but when Brittany Hakimfar, the founder of Bryn Mawr’s Far Studio, was tasked with outfitting the new West Chester residence of Eagles linebacker Zack Baun and his family (wife Ali and their toddler son, Elian, with a baby on the way), she had exactly that — free rein to reimagine the space however she liked. Her only constraint: a tight timeline. The Bauns had purchased the property at the end of May last year; they planned to spend the summer at their primary home in Wisconsin before moving back for the Eagles’ preseason. In other words, Hakimfar had a scant seven weeks to appoint the spacious house, tackling everything from paint and furniture to lighting and linens.

We gave Far Studio a budget, loose inspiration, a very tight time frame, and 100 percent creative freedom to transform our house into something that felt completely curated to us.” — Zack Baun

“This was tough, but it was also exciting,” says Hakimfar. “We’ve never had a situation where we didn’t have to show anything to clients for approval.” After an initial “vibe presentation,” during which Hakimfar ran through inspiration images with the Bauns, she infused the house with organic modern style: quiet colors, simple lines, luxe materials. “The house had good construction with a beautiful layout, so there was nothing structural that we had to do,” she says.

By the time the Bauns returned, Hakimfar had transformed the home’s blank canvas into an elegant masterpiece of rich color and texture, with a layered, collected spirit that looks as though it was curated over time. “We hope to stay here long-term, and I think that speaks to how successfully Far Studio created a space that feels like home,” says Ali.

Bedroom

In the large primary bedroom, walls are coated in a custom plaster by Katie DuBree, a Philly-based artist who specializes in hand-painted textural wall finishes. A petite shearling Little Petra sofa sits at the foot of a bouclé bed by Jenni Kayne. Window treatments are by Main Line Window Decor, and the pendant light is from Woven.

Dining Room

While the room’s crowning moment might be the swagged chain and alabaster chandelier from Lucent Lightshop, the walls are equally notable, as they’re cloaked in charcoal Earthy Texture wallpaper from Far Studio’s collaboration with Chasing Paper. Arhaus chairs pull up to an oak table from Maiden Home.

Library

Zack and Ali Baun sit with their son, Elian, in the home’s library. Custom white oak millwork, a forest green jute rug from Lulu and Georgia, and swivel chairs by Four Hands are refined pairings to Benjamin Moore’s deep green Vintage Vogue paint. “It’s an ode to the Eagles,” Hakimfar quips.

Kitchen

A zellige tile backsplash complements a custom plaster hood. Rachel Donath woven stools line the island, and Pinch London pendants hang overhead.

Published as “Game On” in the October 2026 issue of Philadelphia magazine.