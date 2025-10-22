6 Philly Brands That’ll Help Revamp Your Workout Wardrobe

Plus: Our picks for everyday movement essentials.

If you’ve been wearing the same tired sports bra and compression shorts forever, this is your sign to upgrade your exercise attire. Turn to these six local labels for functional, stylish activewear and athleisure — from bold leggings to post-class comforts.

For moving — and feeling good in — your body: FBF Body

Thirteen years ago, Delco resident Zakia Blain sought to empower women of all shapes and sizes on their fitness journeys. Today, her body-positive brand carries leggings, sports bras, and bodysuits, plus shapewear in sizes small to 5X.

For crushing your next tennis, golf, or pickleball match: Generation Dragon

This biz will swag you out in chic country club attire — think tanks, zip-ups, and crew socks. New to the lineup: menswear and knit tops.

For ultimate versatility: Addison Bay

We’ve been Addison Bay fans for a long time, and for good reason: The woman-founded activewear company creates pieces that work for any part of your day (school drop-off, spin class, brunch, casual work gatherings, etc.) and any season of life. (Their maternity line is especially amazing.)

For upgrading your leggings: For the Love of Rockstars

These leggings feature prints like zebra stripes, peacock feathers, palm trees, and various ombrés, allowing your personality to shine on (and off!) the mat. Bonus: They’re high-rise and oh so buttery.

For cozying up after class: Saint Mood

Sport their slightly weighted hoodies and sweatpants in the colder months. And after a summertime sweat sesh, hang out at the pool or beach in their swimwear. You might even see Saquon Barkley decked out — founder Shannon St.Clair custom-stitched three sweat sets for the star running back earlier this year.

In addition to small-batch athleisure, find stylish hats, totes, water bottles, and workout towels that’ll equip you for exercise — before, during, and after.

Editor’s Picks

Laura Brzyski, health and wellness editor of Philadelphia magazine, shares her current favorites for everyday movement.

If you see me out — pushing the stroller, catching happy hour — chances are I’m sporting a pair of shoes from Clove. While they’re not meant to be worn during workouts, they’re supportive as you move about your day — and, even better, waterproof. Lately, I’ve been grabbing my Strada sneakers, but come winter, it’s SuperBoot or bust.

Everyone’s obsessed with weighted vests, but I’m into the gear from LaceUp Athletics. Their wearable compression sleeves, for example, were created by a Wayne resident and fire up your muscles during any activity.

I ditched my old exercise mat for one from Yoganomalous. The woman-owned brand makes mats using sustainably sourced cork and all-natural tree rubber. It feels good knowing my practice prop is biodegradable and keeps away those pesky germs.

Published as “Flex Appeal” in the November 2025 issue of Philadelphia magazine.