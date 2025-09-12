Addison Bay and SoulCycle Are Teaming Up to Launch Activewear

The limited-time collection will be available starting September 16th.

Get wellness tips, workout trends, healthy eating, and more delivered right to your inbox with our Be Well newsletter.

In need of new clothes to wear to your next spin class? Come September 16th, Philly-based activewear brand Addison Bay and cult-favorite indoor cycling company SoulCycle are launching a collection of workout favorites!

The collaborative line consists of eight pieces, including long-sleeved tops, sweatshirts, tanks, leggings, skorts, and dresses. The color palette will feature — you guessed it — SoulCycle’s signature yellow, plus navy, blue, and white.

The only catch? The collection is very limited, so when pieces sell out, they will be gone for good. (Gasp!)

You’ll be able to purchase on Addison Bay’s and SoulCycle’s websites, as well as select SoulCycle locations including Rittenhouse Square and Ardmore.

Addison Bay founder Marguerite Adzick says collaborating with SoulCycle “has been on our vision board since the inception of the company,” as she believes both brands “share a mission to empower women through movement, style, and energy.”

“This collaboration is all about versatility,” adds Emily Carter, SoulCycle’s head of retail. “With mix-and-match pieces, [women] can feel confident and comfortable no matter where the day takes [them].”

The collection drops Tuesday, September 16th, and starts at $68.