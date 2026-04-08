Save the Date: Be Well Philly Fest Is Returning This May
Join us for fitness classes, wellness activities, an interactive vendor marketplace, and good-for-you socializing on May 17th.
We are thrilled to announce that Be Well Philly Fest presented by Premiere Orthopaedics and Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center is returning this year!
The 2026 Be Well Philly Fest is happening on Sunday, May 17th from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Bok!
Be Well Philly Fest is our annual event focused on all things wellness so that you feel motivated, empowered, and inspired. Expect an array of express workouts (so you can get a “taste” of different modalities), hands-on wellness activities, and learning opportunities — all designed to help you tap into your best self.
Plus, there’ll be an interactive marketplace where you can sample and shop from local businesses. Your ticket also includes a nutritious breakfast and lunch, as well as access to our end-of-event social hour so you can mingle with fellow attendees.
This year, we are delighted to welcome the following fitness instructors and wellness practitioners. Here’s who you can expect to move with and learn from throughout the day:
Workouts
- Dance cardio — 305 Fitness Philly
- Classical mat Pilates — Tyrek Shepard of Philadelphia Pilates Club
- Power yoga — Geoff Tough of Invert Your World
- Barre — Kat Jedziniak of Birdies
- Zha Aerobics — Coach Zha
- Naughtilates (a Pilates-driven workout for intimate/sexual wellness) — BB Arrington and Danielle Zolotnitsky
- Stress Release Party (guided yoga using therapy balls for self-massage) — Mariel Freeman of Three Queens Yoga
- RhythmSCULPT — Yael Rhode
- Soft Strength (restorative yoga + Pilates) — Jade Javon
- Band Camp (a resistance band workout) — Amy Fox of Alchemy Yoga
- Sculpt workout — Megan Byers of SREY
- Boxing — Kat O’Hara
- Gymnastics for adults — Philly inMovement
- HPY Flow — Julie Young of HPY Philly
Wellness Activities
- Sound-bath journey — Sarah Hummel
- Boundary setting — Ellyse Grant
- Gua Sha experience — Guadalupe Gonzalez of Inner Beauty Studio
- What’s the Tea? Intuitive Tea Blending for Calm — Intuitive Jawn
- Resetting Stress: The 7-Minute Perspective Shift — Taryn Marie Stejskal
- Music-driven guided journaling — Natasha Bryant
Bonus: The day will begin with a grounding meditation led by Diane Wilde Olcott. At the end of the event, Hike & Heal will facilitate Connection Lab, a guided social-wellness session focused on community building. You can also watch — and learn from! — a live recording of The Only Human Project, a podcast focused on mental health and the shared human experience.
Early-bird tickets are on sale now for $35! But hurry, that special offer ends on April 17th. After that, tickets increase to $50.
So text your friends, snag your ticket, and save the date! We can’t wait to see you on May 17th.