I’m Pregnant and Absolutely Love This Philly Brand’s New Maternity Clothes

Addison Bay just launched bump-friendly activewear that’s stylish, supportive, and most importantly, comfy.

When I became pregnant, I knew I’d have to revamp my wardrobe a bit to accommodate a growing and changing body. But throughout this journey, I’ve found myself eschewing clothes branded as maternity in favor of (frantically!) scouring my closet to see what’s still comfortable, continuously buying the next size up in jeans and leggings, or simply living in sweats.

If you are or have ever been pregnant, you know maternity clothes are notoriously terrible. There are exceptions, of course, but a good amount of what’s out there screams “mummycore”: It’s either frumpy, shapeless, skin-tight, too frilly, or just downright ugly. The actual cute and fashionable stuff? Too high a price tag to justify the length of time I’ll actually wear them. Plus, shopping for maternity wear (and shopping for clothes in general) can be such a drag — it’s why many birthing people I know either do what I’ve been doing or rent through Nuuly or Rent the Runway.

So when I found out that Addison Bay, the Philly-based, woman-owned activewear brand, was launching its first-ever maternity line, I squealed in excitement. The company has evolved a ton since starting in 2018 — from going private-label with buttery soft and functional pieces to opening boutiques in Avalon and Ardmore to creating a kids’ line. Even better: Founder Marguerite Adzick welcomed four children in the process of building Addison Bay, so she has first-hand knowledge about what kind of clothes people who are pregnant and postpartum feel good in. (No seriously: Adzick created the maternity collection while pregnant with her fourth, who was born just two weeks ago.)

Debuted on February 5th, Addison Bay’s maternity line features the brand’s signature Everyday Leggings, AB Soft Leggings, Panama Dress, and Flounce Skort that are made with moms-to-be in mind. For example, the maternity version of the Panama Dress has an extra panel under the armpits and ruching near your obliques — both work to accommodate your growing body. (It seems perfect for a warm-weather babymoon destination — just sayin’!) The Flounce Skort is also super bump-friendly, with a higher/extended waistband that curves at the bottom to avoid restricting your belly, especially when you’re on the move.

Personally, I’m obsessed with the Everyday and AB Soft leggings. You know the leggings that are so compressive you feel completely sucked in and unable to breathe? Yeah, these are not those — thank goodness. Instead, these are roomy without feeling baggy, and supportive without feeling restrictive. That’s because, like the skort, both leggings feature a high-rise waistband and curving-at-the-waist lines. The most important thing is that I feel (and look!) stylish and am extremely comfortable when I wear either pair, which is a huge win, especially in the moments I’m feeling achy. I can totally see myself putting these on even after baby arrives.

Adzick says adding a maternity section to Addison Bay’s assortment felt like a natural progression for the company. Like many others, she was frustrated with not finding maternity clothes that were functional, fashionable, and versatile throughout pregnancy and beyond. “Our mission is to be able to provide elevated activewear that can take busy, on-the-go women from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. I felt like we were missing a big part of our customer’s life during pregnancy and I wanted to extend the brand to dress her during this pivotal time in her life.”

Addison Bay’s maternity collection is available online only. Current pieces range $108-$158.