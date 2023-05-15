Addison Bay Just Released Kids’ Clothes and They’re Freakin’ Adorable
The Philly activewear brand now has skorts, polos, and on-the-go dresses for little ones.
For four years and counting, so many of us have been loving Addison Bay, the Philly-based, women-owned activewear brand. From its private label to boutiques in Avalon and Ardmore, the company has always had a mission of dressing you in clothes that are chic and comfortable, so you don’t need to sacrifice style for function when you’re playing a round of tennis, running errands, or grabbing brunch with friends.
But who said having a low-stress morning of getting ready is only for adults? Parents everywhere know that figuring out a little one’s wardrobe for the day can be quite the Olympic event — which is why Addison Bay just launched its first-ever kids’ line.
Released today, Addison Bay’s childrenswear includes a sleeveless polo dress, a floral pleated skort, and a polo shirt with ruffled sleeves in a pastel pink and blue — each piece perfect for the classroom, play dates, tennis lessons and more.
According to founder and CEO Marguerite Adzick, Addison Bay’s mission is to dress women from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., but that stylish activewear isn’t just for grown-ups. So, she connected with the founders of Texas-based kids’ clothing brand Cecil and Lou — whose pieces Adzick dresses her own kids in — to create a collection that “can keep up with our tiny customers’ active lifestyles.”
You can shop the Addison Bay x Cecil and Lou collab online-only here. Current pieces range $40-$45, and are available in sizes 2T through 10.