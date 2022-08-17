Local Activewear Brand Addison Bay Is Opening a Retail Store on the Main Line

The boutique — located in Ardmore's Suburban Square — opens September 10th.

In the four years it has been in business, Addison Bay has seen tremendous growth. Beginning as an online retailer of third-party fitness brands, the Philly-based activewear company launched its own private label in 2019, opened its first brick-and-mortar down in Avalon two years later, and saw its biggest collection yet this past March.

And in a few short weeks, Addison Bay is expanding yet again — this time with a second retail shop a little bit closer to Philly. (No shade, Avalon; we love you.)

On September 10th, Addison Bay will open a storefront in Suburban Square, Ardmore’s open-air shopping destination. The 750-square-foot Main Line boutique will be open seven days a week so you can shop the brand’s stylish yet functional clothing — leggings, tanks, crewnecks, dresses, shorts, sports bras and more — whenever you dang well please.

According to Addison Bay founder and CEO Marguerite Adzick, the products at the Suburban Square store will be “refreshed” on a weekly basis, meaning you’ll be able to find and buy pieces that might not have been there on your last visit. Plus, it’ll feature the brand’s new fall collection (!!!), which is dropping on September 8th — two days before the grand opening. Adzick gave us the heads-up that the fall collection consists of five separate launches through December and includes activewear, lifestyle and resort ‘fits with a geo-prep vibe, some in seasonal colors like berry and ivy.

Though Addison Bay is headquartered in Center City, Adzick decided to open a store in the ‘burbs based on consumer data. She and her team found that “a large number of our customers were coming from the Main Line area,” so when they saw Suburban Square had retail space available, they couldn’t pass it up. “Being able to interact with our Philly-area consumers at this location is going to be a ‘pinch me’ moment,” Adzick says. “Our growth has blown me away, and is in large part because of our supportive Philadelphia community. I credit our Philly roots and consumers so much for our success, and it is so special to be able to open this store right after our fourth anniversary.”

During the grand opening, shoppers can enjoy live music, a 360-degree photo booth, coffee from La Colombe, refreshing treats from Suburban Square-based Juice Press, and more. Everyone who comes by will receive a gift bag filled with amazing swag, but the first 50 customers will get a little something extra, so definitely get there early!

Addison Bay’s Suburban Square store will be located at 40 Coulter Avenue, suite 134, in Ardmore. Store hours are set to be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.