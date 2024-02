Philly’s Top Cosmetic Dentists Share Their Teeth-Whitening Tips

What’s it take to get a movie-star smile? We asked Philly’s top cosmetic dentists to spill the tea on tooth whitening.

The worldwide teeth-whitening market is expected to reach more than $10 billion by 2030. And it’s no wonder: A brighter smile can boost your confidence and make you look younger. In the U.S., one in every five adults has had professional tooth whitening — and that’s not even accounting for all the folks using off-the-shelf products.

There are two primary types of tooth stains: extrinsic and intrinsic. Extrinsic stains are surface-level stains that form on the enamel of the tooth, the result of drinking acidic and dark-colored beverages and other lifestyle habits. Intrinsic stains, however, are within the tooth, and can be a result of injury, antibiotic use or fluoride overuse, or even just genetics. Plus, as we age, our enamel naturally thins, and the insides of our teeth darken, leading to a yellowed smile. When we talk about teeth whitening, that most often means using chemicals like hydrogen peroxide or carbamide peroxide to bleach the extrinsic stains.

Ready to get a 100-watt smile of your own? We polled this year’s top cosmetic dentists and asked them all our burning tooth-whitening questions — including what to do when your gums start burning from a whitening product. Here’s what they had to say.

What’s causing my teeth to stain in the first place?

When it comes to the worst culprits dulling your smile, dentists are pretty unanimous: Coffee, red wine, tea and smoking all have a big impact on your teeth. “Foods and drinks high in acidity cause a softening of the tooth surface, making it easier to pick up stains,” explains Jenkintown dentist Andrew Cohen. Can’t quit your latte habit? Try to consume your beverage within a half-hour, and sip some water before and after, suggests Center City prosthodontist Eva Anadioti. That way, you’re not leaving acidic substances on your teeth for long periods of time throughout the day, worsening the effects. As for smoking, try to brush immediately after, to “reduce the time that nicotine and tar from smoking sit on your teeth and gums,” suggests South Jersey dentist Khurrum Sheikh. And be sure to prep properly if you’re going to invest in tooth whitening. A good rule of thumb? If it can stain a white t-shirt, don’t ingest it for two hours before or after each whitening session, says Erdenheim dentist Jill Moniz.

Ouch! What can I do about tooth sensitivity?

Ah, that uncomfortable, cringe-inducing twinge that comes with rounds of whitening. To handle the discomfort, dentists recommend using sensitivity-reducing toothpastes, like Sensodyne, starting two weeks before you begin treatment and continuing for two weeks after. Swishing with a fluoride mouth-rinse before and after each whitening session can also help. Still feeling the sting? Try trading daily whitening treatments for an every-other-day routine, to give your teeth time to adjust.

Just how white can my teeth go?

“One of the most common misconceptions about teeth whitening is that everyone’s teeth can get super-white, which is not the case,” explains Center City dentist Leily Razavi. While whitening treatments can certainly help brighten your teeth, everyone’s base tooth color is different, which may limit just how bright yours get. “It’s not an exact science; many factors play a part in your ability to whiten your teeth,” says Center City dentist Rande Kaminsky. “The base color of the actual teeth plays a big part in who gets the better result.”

Another thing to consider? Any restoration work — fillers, crowns, veneers — won’t brighten like your natural teeth, which could lead to a patchy-looking smile.

Are at-home whitening strips worth a shot?

As an inexpensive experiment, to see if they help you reach your whitening goals? Sure, go for it — especially if you’re younger (think: 25 and under), with stains that might take less coaxing to lift. “Younger individuals can benefit from over-the-counter whitening products, especially since they’re much less costly,” says Kaminsky. “Older adults will gain much less from those types of products.”

For faster, more surefire results? Dentists are big fans of sending clients home with custom-made trays. For one thing, they’re designed to fit your teeth, so you know you’re getting a more even distribution of whitening gel. “White strips do a decent job on the biting edges of teeth but give poor results at the gumline. It’s easy as a dentist to tell when a patient is a white-strips user,” says Chalfont dentist Brian Wilk. Another consideration: The professional stuff tends to have a higher concentration of whitening agents, which can help speed up the process.

Oops! I got whitening gel on my gums, and now they’re burning.

Don’t panic! Remove the gel with a cotton swab, and rinse with warm salt water. If you’re still in pain, Center City dentist Alan Atlas suggests a pain reliever like Orajel. While your gums may be pale and sensitive, they should return to normal in a few days. (But don’t hesitate to contact your dentist if they don’t.)

My teeth are freshly whitened. How long will it last?

While it’s largely going to depend on lifestyle factors — will you be guzzling black coffee all day and red wine all night? — professional whitening can last anywhere from a couple of months to a year. Like many other cosmetic treatments, teeth whitening isn’t a one-and-done service. Regular touch-ups once or twice a month with at-home products — like your dentist-made custom trays — can help keep your smile bright.

What actually works?

There are a million different whitening products on the market, from toothpastes to rinses to gum (yes, gum). But does any of it really work? Here’s what the dentists say.



Do whitening toothpastes* actually work?

Yes, very well ……. 0%

Yes, somewhat ……. 94%

No, not at all ……. 6%

*When it comes to brands of whitening toothpastes, Colgate Optic White was a top pick among dentists, with Crest 3D White a close second.

Does whitening mouthwash* actually work?

Yes, very well ……. 6%

Yes, somewhat ……. 50%

No, not at all ……. 44%

*While the majority of dentists didn’t have a preferred brand, since they don’t typically recommend whitening mouthwashes to patients, Colgate Optic White was the most popular option, followed by Crest and Listerine.

Does whitening gum actually work?

Yes, very well ……. 0%

Yes, somewhat ……. 25%

No, not at all ……. 75%

