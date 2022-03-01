Addison Bay’s Biggest Clothing Collection Just Dropped and We’re Here. For. It.

The Philly activewear company’s most extensive line will be released in segments through July.

Get wellness tips, workout trends, healthy eating, and more delivered right to your inbox with our Be Well newsletter.

Since launching in 2018, Philly-based activewear company Addison Bay has evolved in all the best ways. Starting out as a local e-tailer curating all the top fitness-fashion brands (which they still do!), the business quickly expanded, creating their own private label in 2019 and opening their first retail shop in Avalon, New Jersey last year.

Addison Bay isn’t stopping anytime soon, either. That’s because today marks the official launch of their most extensive clothing collection to date — a collection so big it’s going to be released in segments over the next five months.

The spring/summer 2022 collection consists of Addison Bay’s signature stylish, yet functional pieces — perfect for everything from hitting the gym or tennis court to grabbing green smoothies with friends. You can expect athleisure-wear like leggings and sports bras as well as lifestyle selections like pullovers, sweatpants, dresses, crewnecks and rompers (!!).

Addison Bay founder and CEO Marguerite Adzick says the latest collection brings a new level to the company’s emphasis on all-day, on-the-move active fashion. “With innovative materials, cheerful patterns, and perfectly placed details, you’re sure to find new must-have pieces that transition seamlessly into warmer months, and lifestyle pieces that can be worn from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.” she says.

The first drop of the collection is now available on the Addison Bay website. The other four will happen on April 1st, May 1st, June 1st and July 1st.

Want some sneak peeks of what’s in store? Below, check out what you can look forward to.