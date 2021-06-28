Philly Fitness Studios Requiring Proof of Vaccination to Take Class or Go Maskless Indoors

Got your shots? Here’s where you can work out indoors without a mask.

Due to increasing vaccination rates and decreasing COVID-19 cases, the city of Philadelphia announced that vaccinated folks — as of June 11th — can go mask-free indoors. But those who have either not received or fully completed their vaccine are still “strongly encouraged” to continue wearing masks when around others and when indoors.

Regardless of vaccination status, private businesses are still allowed to set their own policies regarding pandemic precautions. And when it comes to working out, knowing which fitness studios are requiring proof of vaccination to attend class or go maskless is key.

While most studios are either not requesting proof of vaccination at all or are using the honor system for going maskless, some local exercise spots require you to verify your vaccine status in order to enjoy their indoor workouts or forgo your mask during your visit.

Studios Requiring Proof of Vaccination

You’ll need to have your vax card (or a photo of it) handy if you want to work out indoors at these studios.

Amrita Yoga and Wellness

1204 Frankford Avenue, Fishtown

Though Amrita is not requiring proof of vaccination to unmask in the studio, their instructors can decide whether or not their specific classes require proof of vaccination to attend. Classes with this policy will be indicated in Amrita’s booking system as “VaxGuard” and on the schedule with a green shield.

Everybody Movement and Wellness

4305 Locust Street, West Philly

Currently, this West Philly studio is hosting in-person private and small group (maximum four people) Pilates classes. All participating clients will need to show proof of vaccination to register, after which they’re welcome to stay maskless during group sessions.

KG Strong

1901 South 9th Street, Room 210 of Bok, South Philly

Starting July 12th, KG Strong will begin hosting in-person strength training and kettlebell classes in their Bok space for those who are vaccinated. Want open-air movement? Register for their limited-capacity rooftop yoga — which does not require proof of vaccination — happening every second and fourth Tuesday through October.

Maha Yoga

2030 Sansom Street, 3rd floor, Rittenhouse

On June 21st, Maha Yoga began running in-person practice for yogis whose vaccination was completed at least 14 days before your class. No masks are required after showing proof, but you can of course leave yours on if you wish.

Unite Fitness

26 South 20th Street, Rittenhouse

Want to train indoors with the Unite team? You’ll need to email them your vaccination card after registering for class, and you’re all set.

Studios Requiring Vaccination to Go Maskless

Non-vaccinated folks can still work out at these studios, but they’ll be required to mask up.

BPM Fitness

1808 Spring Garden Street, Fairmount

If BPM has your proof of vaccination on file, you can exercise in their Fairmount studio without a mask. You can show your card to the BPM staff via email, Instagram direct message, or in-person display. As a perk, you’ll receive one comped class upon showing proof of vaccination.

Focus Barre & Yoga

1923 Chestnut Street, 2nd floor, Rittenhouse

Clients at this Rittenhouse barre and yoga space who can show or email proof of vaccination will be able to forgo face coverings while in the studio.

Launchpad Fitness

106 Gay Street, Manayunk

Launchpad Fitness, Manayunk’s newest fitness and personal training studio, is accepting all clients for private and small group sessions. Those who are two weeks’ past their final dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and provide documentation can work out mask-free.

Lumos Yoga & Barre

2001 Green Street, Fairmount

People looking to work out maskless at this Fairmount yoga and barre spot can do so after showing proof of vaccination (those who are vaxxed can still sport their masks if they prefer). All you have to do is either bring your vaccination card to the studio, or email a picture of it (feel free to have sensitive information blocked off, if you wish).

OpenBox Athletics

1931 Washington Avenue, Graduate Hospital

Fully vaccinated folks can shed their masks at OpenBox Athletics in Grad Hospital. To do so, you’ll need to complete the gym’s self-certification form either in person or online so the staff has a record of your status.

Rumble

1520 Walnut Street, Rittenhouse

If you’re looking to throw punches without a mask at Rumble, you’ll need to verbally confirm you’ve been vaccinated upon check-in. If you haven’t received your shot(s), you’ll need to keep your mask on for the duration of your visit.

SoulCycle

113 South 16th Street, Rittenhouse and 2 Coulter Avenue, Ardmore

The majority of classes at SoulCycle’s Rittenhouse and Ardmore locations do not require proof of vaccination to attend or go maskless, but both are hosting designated “vaccine required” classes for those who wish to workout mask-free among only vaccinated riders. These classes are noted on the schedule.

Three Queens Yoga

410 Monroe Street, Queen Village

This Queen Village yoga mainstay is requiring vaccination status on file if you want to practice or be in the studio without a mask. If someone shows up to the studio without proof of vaccination on their account, they will not be turned away, but they will be required to wear a mask at all times.

Tuck Barre & Yoga

Multiple locations

Tuck Barre & Yoga launched a three-phase reopening back in March: Phase one for solely vaccinated clients, phase two for everyone who agreed to wear a mask for their visit, and now phase three, which gives clients the option to unmask if they provide their vaccination card via an online upload form or in-person proof.

The Wall Fitness

107 Cotton Street, Manayunk

If you’re looking to spin, bounce, barre, or train mask-free at The Wall, email the team your vaccination info, or show your card upon arrival. This applies to clients who are at least 14 days past their final dose. Plus, you’ll receive one free class once you provide proof of vaccination.

Additional reporting by Denali Sagner.