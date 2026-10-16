Unraveling a Kelly Drive Mystery

How a hidden historical marker led me down a rabbit hole to an epic Philly discovery

On May 20, 1855, Philadelphia native Elisha Kent Kane, near death and suffering from scurvy, his ship Advance icebound and his men suffering, abandoned the brig off the western coast of Greenland. The explorer and his crew had suffered negative-67-degree temperatures and traveled farther north than any expedition in human history. But now began the most difficult task: an 83-day march in search of salvation and survival.

“Knowing the trials and hardships which are before us, and feeling the necessity of union, harmony, and discipline, we have determined to abide faithfully by the expedition and our sick comrades, and to do all that we can, as true men, to advance the objects in view,” Kane wrote that day.

I know none of this as I stand on the river side of Kelly Drive, Toyotas and Teslas whizzing by, preparing to sprint across the bowels-rattling road. I’m here because a few weeks ago, passing in my car, I spotted a lone historical marker high on a grassy slope along the drive, almost completely covered by weeds and seemingly inaccessible to any human being. Why is that there? I wondered as I drove by. That thought was quickly replaced: I bet I can get up there.

Weeks later, overly confident in my Eagle Scout training of 25 years ago, I begin my ascent. Within seconds, I regret this decision. Nettles sting the sections of my legs that the thorns politely ignore; I sink knee-deep in the underbrush. I steer my footsteps to a klatch of sumac trees, assuming there would be less underbrush around them — incorrect. Eventually I find a drainage pipe, my lifeline.

Balancing on the pipe, I shimmy my way to the summit. (Later I check the distance I traveled: just 32 feet, almost exactly two lengths of the Kia sitting at my house.) I’m greeted by the shimmering blue sign I saw from the road, two Kias below: Elisha Kent Kane (1820–1857). Kane, the sign explains, was a famous Arctic explorer whose course became the route for Robert Peary’s 1909 expedition to the North Pole. Then I notice something more peculiar in one sense, and logical in another: a massive vault with the word KANE etched across the top. The crypt sits just outside the gates of Laurel Hill Cemetery, behind a locked fence. Appropriately enough, the only way to get to the great adventurer’s historical marker and grave is to either take my route (if I haven’t made this clear already: not recommended) or hop the locked gate.

The marker, I learn, was the work of a group of Penn State Abington students and their professor, P.J. Capelotti, who researched Kane and submitted a marker application in which they proposed placing it “along the running path on Kelly Drive, just below the hillside tomb of the Kane family. Not only will the sign be seen by passing runners and strollers, but increase interest in the cemetery at large.” Consider my interest increased, oh Nittany Lions of Abington!

Kane’s marker, installed in 2016, is one of 348 official Pennsylvania Historical Markers in the city of Philadelphia. Three hundred and forty-seven of them are easier to access. Stand at the intersection of 13th and Locust and you can spot four without moving; in front of Mother Bethel A.M.E. in Society Hill, two signs are so close together that an outstretched Joel Embiid could stand between them and nearly graze each sign. Other sections of the city aren’t so lucky — there are only nine in all 50 square miles of Northeast Philly.

The fact that Kane’s marker is unreadable is somehow apropos. It makes sense that you can’t just stumble upon his history after last call at Dirty Franks; you have to plan and plot and take a few risks, like he did. Eighty-three days after abandoning the Advance, Kane and his crew made their way to safety — and unprecedented fame. He published two books on Arctic exploration and spoke widely on the subject. Two U.S. Navy ships, a crater on the Moon, and a glacier have been named in his honor. Upon his death in 1857, his body was sent on a two-week cortege across the country; his funeral was the largest in U.S. history until Abraham Lincoln’s eight years later. He lay in state at Independence Hall, and then his body was drawn by horse here, where I’ve found him once again.

I slip and stumble my way back down the slope, trying and failing to avoid the same mistakes I made on the way up. I skitter across Kelly Drive to my bike, my expedition meager in comparison. At home, I check myself for ticks and poison ivy. I’ve avoided both and, most importantly, scurvy.

Published as “Sign of the (Old) Times” in the October 2026 issue of Philadelphia magazine.