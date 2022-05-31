The Summer 2022 Music Festival Survival Guide

Five of the region’s biggest summer fests, explained.

Summer music festivals are back! Read on for details, tips, and your best bets.

June 4th and 5th, Mann Music Center

The Rundown: Headliners are Mary J. Blige (performing with the Roots), recent Cardi B and Usher collaborator Summer Walker, and Nigerian music star Wizkid. But get there early so you don’t miss Philly talents Jazmine Sullivan, Tierra Whack and DJ Jazzy Jeff.

Tickets: $199 general admission for a two-day pass.

Pro tip: The main stage is awesome, but so is the Live Podcast Stage, which includes live productions of Questlove Supreme, Whoreable Decisions, and Million Dollaz Worth of Game.

June 30th through July 3rd, Montage Mountain

The Rundown: Now in its 10th year, this Scranton fest features the solo project from Trey Anastasio, the Black Crowes, bluegrass master Billy Strings, the Wailers, and a bunch of other super-chill­ bands.

Tickets: $239 gets you a general-admission pass for all four days — $429 if you want access to a reserved seating area.

Pro tip: Bring your most impressive swimwear. One of the highlights of this fest is that there’s a huge waterpark on-site. Perfect for a midsummer cooldown.

August 12th through 14th, Atlantic City

The Rundown: This brand-new country music fest is right on the beach. Luke Bryan, Morgan Wallen and Dierks Bentley top the 33-act bill, but the real stars are the sun, sea and sand.

Tickets: $249 for a three-day general admission pass; VIP starts at $499 and comes with a shaded lounge area and, for some reason, complimentary massages.

Pro tip: While many music fests don’t push family-friendliness, TidalWave is so family-friendly that kids six and under are free.

September 22nd through 25th, Dover International Speedway

The Rundown: The jam-packed four-day lineup is highlighted by Green Day, Dua Lipa, My Chemical Romance and Halsey. For up-and-coming bands, visit the Treehouse, an intimate venue with smaller acts.

Tickets: GA passes for all four days start at $329, VIP options from $739.

Pro tip: The concert is only part of the coolness of Firefly. Seek out the retro roller rink, the drag brunch, and the “silent disco,” a dance party like none you’ve ever been to.

September 16th through 18th, Wiggins Park and the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, Camden

The Rundown: Two venues and lots of bands. Among them: Philly’s War on Drugs and Snacktime and out-of-towners Patti Smith, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats and the Revivalists.

Tickets: $60 for one-day general-admission tickets­ at Wiggins Park; $29.50 to $119.50 for single-day tickets at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion; three-day passes from $216.

Pro tip: Instead of dealing with pricey parking lots, ride to the Camden waterfront on the ferry from Penn’s Landing.

