Just Listed: Updated Trinity in Hawthorne

A renovation not too long ago put a different spin on this traditional trinity.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

This week’s featured trinity is located on a quiet loop street in Hawthorne.

It’s a true trinity, but one with a twist.

The twist becomes evident the moment you walk through its front door.

When this Hawthorne modern trinity house for sale got renovated not so long ago, the renovation got rid of the traditional tight spiral box staircase.

Instead, a corner staircase connects its living room to its upper two floors, and a straight one leads downstairs into its kitchen.

The modern kitchen has room enough for a table for two, a freestanding pantry, or even both.

And the patio in back of the living room has room enough for a grill. It also has the potential to be greener and help the city manage stormwater runoff better. The city will even help you pay for the improvements through its Rain Check program. (Note, however, that pandemic-related cuts to the program budget have reduced the maximum available rebate to $1,500.)

The renovation also gave it an actual primary bedroom suite, something rarely found in a trinity.

The top-floor bedroom has an en-suite bathroom.

And its closet has been configured as a workspace.

Of course, if you prefer, you could always use that space to store your clothes and turn the second-floor bedroom into a home office.

The second floor also has a hall bathroom as well as laundry facilities in a stair-hall alcove.

And all of this is convenient to so many things. It lies just west of Bella Vista, two blocks from the Italian Market, two in the other direction from Hawthorne Park, and a little more than two from the Avenue of the Arts. Shopping for groceries will be a joy here, what with the Italian Market, the Whole Foods and Acme markets at 10th and South, and Sprouts Farmers Market at Lincoln Square all within walking distance. Several nearby SEPTA transit routes, including two Broad Street Line stations, can take you to points further away.

All these attributes make this Hawthorne modern trinity house for sale quite a find. Not to mention one where you won’t have to struggle to get your mattress up to its bedrooms.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 2

BATHS: 2

SQUARE FEET: 714

SALE PRICE: $375,000

905 S. Jessup St., Philadelphia, PA 19147 [Frank L. DeFazio | Center City Team | BHHS Fox & Roach Realtors]