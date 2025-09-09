Living in Warrington: A Neighborhood Guide

This circa-1730s Bucks County township is an unexpected gem.

Billed as “the gateway to historic Bucks County since 1734,” Warrington is actually a collection of what used to be several villages that have been developed into one township. For most of Warrington’s 291-year history, all of them were small settlements. But after World War II, development took off, with the population reaching almost 4,500 by 1960, with that number nearly tripling by 1990.

Today, Warrington has more than 25,000 residents — and it’s still developing, if John Martinez’s testimony is any guide. Martinez, who works in the state attorney general’s Philadelphia office, moved here from New York City with his wife and kids in 2017. They were looking for a place to build a home when broker Carle Robbins of Addison Wolfe Real Estate showed them a model from a local custom builder. They loved it so much they bought it instead.

What drew Martinez to Warrington was the Central Bucks School District, which it shares with Doylestown and several other communities. The area’s growth led the district to open its newest high school, Central Bucks South, in Warrington in 2005. Martinez notes that while there is much less open space now than when he moved here, the community is “not overly populated.” And that still-kinda-rural feel attracts residents — and developers.

Of course, this means you need a car to thrive in Warrington. But you have many interesting places to drive to. There’s decent dining and shopping, though much of the latter is of the chain-store variety. You can find local color at Head Over Heels women’s boutique and Bambini’s World for children.

Among the better restaurants: Alessio’s Seafood Grille, Villa Barolo Ristorante, and KC Prime steakhouse. And the park system features several jewels, including John Paul Park at Lower Nike.

So if you’re looking for the Bucks lifestyle but don’t want the bustle of Doylestown or New Hope, consider Warrington. After all, it’s at the county’s front door.

Published as “Living in Warrington” in the September 2025 issue of Philadelphia magazine.