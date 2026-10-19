A Playful, Sporty-Chic Wedding at Ballers in Fishtown

David Gutstadt and Amanda Potter said “I do” at their buzzy sports and social club.

When Amanda Potter and David Gutstadt were choosing a venue for their nuptials, there was only one logical — albeit unconventional — place: Ballers Philadelphia, their buzzy sports and social club in Fishtown. (It opened to the public just 12 days after their wedding.)

“We chose Ballers for its inherent architectural beauty, but also because of its significance to us as a couple. It’s truly our baby,” says Amanda. The powerhouse duo — together, they run hospitality-centric design and development firm Good City Studio and collaborated on the Fitler Club — welcomed 85 guests to the sprawling facility for a bash that playfully bucked tradition. The ceremony took place on the pickleball and padel courts; everyone (including the wedding party, made up of Amanda’s three nieces, David’s three kids, and their two dogs) danced down the aisle; and instead of a gown, the bride wore a frothy Bronx and Banco minidress. “It has a tennis dress/tutu/badass vibe,” she says.

While there weren’t any frills or flowers (“Amanda is not a fan of decorations,” says David), there was a handmade chuppah crafted by their friends, plus meaningful speeches and spontaneous pickleball and padel games, all of which matched perfectly with Amanda and David’s simple Big Day theme: “Love and fun.”

In the end, the wedding — Ballers’ first event executed entirely in-house — was a successful dry run for future bookings: The space is available for celebrations of up to 700 people. Pro tip from the couple: Bring your sneakers.

THE DETAILS

Photography: Huy Dinh | Venue: Ballers Philadelphia | Coordinator: Chelsea McNett (Ballers Philadelphia) | Dress: Bronx and Banco | Suit: Custom by Indochino

Published as “Amanda & David” in the Summer/Fall 2026 issue of Philadelphia Wedding.

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