We’re All Living in Dan Hilferty’s Philadelphia

The city has him to thank for Pope Francis’s 2015 visit, the 2016 DNC, and this summer’s World Cup. Now he has his eyes set on his biggest challenge yet.

Philadelphia had nine hours to make an impression.

It was a fall morning in September 2021, and a group of FIFA World Cup officials were traversing the country, nine cities in as many days, as they figured out which U.S. locations would be chosen to host the world’s biggest sporting event. Philadelphia was eighth on the itinerary, which is to say: The FIFA delegation could be forgiven for not exactly knowing where they were at this point, the various airports, skylines, and stadiums all blending together into an Americana soup.

The Philadelphians wooing the FIFA delegation were doing their utmost to be memorable. They understood that Philly wasn’t the biggest media market, like New York or Los Angeles. They couldn’t offer especially strong ties to American soccer history. What they had was, well, Philadelphia: People truly love the city when they come here — “It’s our superpower,” says Meg Kane, a public relations executive who was one of the main forces behind the effort.

The visit had already been delayed once, thanks to the pandemic. Now, as the FIFA officials were escorted by bus down Market Street, they rode under giant balloon arches erected by the Market East retailer Five Below and passed 500 clapping, COVID-tested fans. All of the city’s mascots — surely a novel, if frightening, spectacle for a group of Europeans not used to the distinctly American urge to attach fluffy, alien creatures to sports franchises — cheered them along too. A group of tourism officials gave a mini tour of historic sites along the FIFA delegation’s path to the stadium complex.

But what really sealed the city’s World Cup bid — if it wasn’t nightmares of being haunted by Gritty should a different city be chosen — happened in the privacy of a conference room. Dan Hilferty, a 64-year-old retired health insurance executive with gray hair, bright blue eyes, and the authoritative demeanor of a seasoned referee, sat before the 15 FIFA officials and slid a binder toward them. Upon opening it, the FIFA officials were stunned silent. Inside was $42 million worth of private fundraising commitments — money from the likes of Comcast, the Philadelphia Eagles, Independence Blue Cross, and the William Penn Foundation — to support the city’s World Cup bid. No other city came close to that number.

Hilferty had recently retired after a decade of running Independence Blue Cross, the city’s leading health insurer and one of its major employers. Only a couple of months before the FIFA visit, he’d been asked to become chair of the World Cup bid, taking over for David L. Cohen, the former chief of staff to Mayor Ed Rendell and a longtime Comcast executive, who was about to become Joe Biden’s ambassador to Canada. Cohen and then-Mayor Jim Kenney had worked together on naming a replacement, each coming up with a list of candidates. When they compared notes, Dan Hilferty was the one name in common. (Cohen is chairman of the board of Citizen Media Group, Philly Mag’s parent company.)

For Hilferty, it was a fitting role. If Cohen has for years been Philadelphia’s most visible civic leader, Hilferty — whom people now know mostly from his new job as the head of Comcast Spectacor, the governor of the Flyers — has always been a bit more inconspicuous. Less public cheerleader, more private binder-slider. That hasn’t made him any less influential. Over the past 15 years, just about every major event of national and international import to take place in Philadelphia has been steered here by Hilferty, often working right alongside Cohen. It wouldn’t be a stretch to say that the city’s rising reputation — all those tourism records and top spots on lists of places to visit and eat — has a lot to do with Hilferty’s behind-the-scenes maneuvering. A partial list of events he’s helped bring here: Pope Francis’s visit in 2015, the 2016 Democratic National Convention, this summer’s FIFA World Cup. This year, Hilferty is among a small group of businesspeople and politicians who are pitching the DNC to return to Philadelphia in 2028.

But Hilferty, who’s now 70, isn’t just thinking about another political convention. As Philadelphia has pulled off successful event after successful event, he has set his sights on the only thing that’s bigger, more ambitious, than the World Cup. “What I believe now,” he says, “is we should go after the Olympics.”

•

Technically, Hilferty should still be retired right now, lounging at the Shore, spending time with his grandkids, and obsessing over the Flyers and the future of Philly sports the way most septuagenarians who have spent their lives in southeastern Pennsylvania do: without getting paid for it. When he started as CEO of IBX in 2010, he told himself he’d only do the job for 10 years. “Leaders have shelf lives,” he likes to say. True to his word, he stepped down in 2020 — in part to fulfill the promise he’d made to himself, and in part because his wife of 36 years, Joan, had been diagnosed with stage three colon cancer.

In the months that followed, Hilferty spent more time with family. He also started making some small investments in health care companies and worked with one of his sons on a venture providing mentorship and support to people recovering from drug addiction. (Hilferty’s son is in recovery himself.) By mid-2021 Joan had begun to recover, thanks to an immunotherapy treatment. Which is why, when David Cohen called him in July and asked if he could take over the World Cup bid, he ultimately said yes. It’s also why, when Comcast CEO Brian Roberts called him 16 months after that, to ask if he’d become CEO of Comcast Spectacor, the company that runs the Flyers and owns Xfinity Mobile Arena, Hilferty said yes to that too. His friends like to joke that he failed at retirement.

On some level, the choice of Hilferty as CEO of Comcast Spectacor was surprising. What does a health care guy know about running an arena? Or about hockey? Answer: not much. Hilferty followed all the Philly sports teams growing up, but his first love was basketball. When Bill Hankowsky, a longtime friend and former CEO of developer Liberty Property Trust, heard that Hilferty was taking the job, he joked to him, “Dan, I’m not even sure you know what a blue line is.”

Hilferty does in fact know what the blue line is, but despite that qualification, he’s not making any hockey decisions for the team. What Roberts and Comcast were after was something else. They needed a business guy — someone local who could mend the stagnant team’s relationship with fans. Maybe even more important, they needed someone who could take up the fight against the Sixers over the location of the team’s new arena — the biggest controversy in the city at the time, and one that pitted the team’s billionaire owners against the city’s most powerful corporation.

Hilferty hadn’t been planning to take on a job of this magnitude. But he found that chairing the World Cup bid had reenergized him. Joan was fully supportive. Still, the arena fight thrust him into an uncomfortable role. “I didn’t like to be, in a sense, seen as a villain,” he says. From Comcast’s perspective, though, Hilferty — a well-liked business leader who had served as chair of the Chamber of Commerce and could make the case against a downtown arena to many different sympathetic ears — was a smart choice. “He was very strategic and shrewd and understood how the city works,” says David Adelman, the Sixers co-owner who battled Hilferty in the PR struggle. (Adelman owns the third-largest chunk of the team, behind Josh Harris and David Blitzer. He is also a financial supporter of CMG, this magazine’s parent company.)

In the end, Hilferty, for all his politicking, was unsuccessful — the city approved the arena project. Neither Adelman nor Hilferty will say what actually persuaded the Sixers to abandon those plans and remain in South Philly, but it seems that, as the battle stretched on, the discussion eventually climbed above both their pay grades. According to multiple insiders, Brian Roberts ended up intimately involved in the deal, as did Josh Harris. (The fact that Comcast subsidiary NBC had just dropped $27 billion on a new NBA broadcast deal surely helped Roberts’s leverage with the league.) “They’re the ones that said this is what’s good for Philadelphia, and we all aligned behind that,” Hilferty says.

•

On a Thursday morning in September, I meet Hilferty at his office on the penthouse level of the Xfinity Mobile Arena. Hilferty, wearing a long-sleeve polo shirt and gray pants, looks more like a grandfather than a guy running a pro sports franchise — at one point in our conversation he straightforwardly refers to himself as a senior citizen — but he still holds reserves of energy. At Flyers games, he’s known to buzz around the entire arena, greeting fans, stopping by the locker room, even popping into the broadcast booth to say hello to the announcers. “He doesn’t do something half,” Hankowsky says.

Standing in front of a wall of glass windows looking out at the skyline in the distance, Hilferty begins to outline what more or less amounts to his grand theory of Philadelphia improvement. “We were this sleepy Northeast city,” he says, going back to his years as a college student at St. Joe’s in the ’70s. None of the gleaming glass buildings were there back then; the city’s pinnacle was the top of Billy Penn’s hat on City Hall.

One day in 1979, Hilferty was riding his bike when he chanced upon a bunch of people gathered along the Parkway: the crowd for Pope John Paul II’s visit to the city. Hilferty’s analysis pretty much amounted to Hey, the pope. That’s cool. He had no inkling that 35 years later he’d play an instrumental role in bringing a different pope to the city. But looking back on it now, he fingers that period as an important one in the city’s transformation — the start of what you might think of as Philadelphia’s civic ambition.

Philadelphia always had the ingredients to be a great world city. “Think about all the people that come from all over the world to be educated here,” Hilferty says. “Think about the possibilities if we could change the perception that we were this tough, rough and tumble, dangerous place to one that was welcoming, a cosmopolitan, international mecca.” The transformation was propelled by a group of people who simply stopped doing things the way they’d always been done — people like Bill Rouse, who built One Liberty Place, the first building to break the City Hall height barrier. “This is what we have now,” Hilferty says, gesturing to all the thin little rectangles in the distance that have slowly encroached upon Billy Penn.

Over time, Hilferty began to develop his theory: that these temporary bursts of activity from large events could be the engine that might propel Philadelphia toward something greater. It isn’t just an economic calculus — although there’s that too. Mayor Rendell called for 2,000 hotel rooms to be built in Philly — he ended up with even more than that — as it prepared to host the 2000 Republican National Convention, helping bring a jolt of life to the city’s moribund hospitality sector. All told, the convention spurred $170 million of spending in the city. But maybe even more important, in Hilferty’s estimation, is the effect major events have on the civic psyche. “I just always felt every time we could bring the focus of the country, or even better, the focus of the world, for some small portion of the year because of a big event, it would help our effort to become a true international, world-class city,” he says.

It’s not as though Hilferty had these notions fully formed from the start. Even by the time he became CEO of IBX in 2010 and had, almost by default, become one of the more influential leaders in the city, Hilferty wasn’t going around making the case that Philadelphia had to bid on more major events. “They weren’t my ideas,” Hilferty says. He simply kept being asked to participate in them, until, he says, “it became a passion.”

Here’s the extent to which they weren’t his ideas: The first time Hilferty was tasked with a major role in trying to bring a political convention to Philadelphia, in 2014, he was summoned by former Governor Ed Rendell to a meeting of business leaders and politicians at Comcast. Hilferty said sure, not knowing what the meeting was even about. Rendell got up on the podium and started riffing about his goal to bring the DNC to Philly. And then he said, “I’d like to introduce you to our finance chairman for the DNC effort — Dan Hilferty.” Rendell just looked at Hilferty, cracking up. Hilferty accepted the job.

•

Hilferty was born in Drexel Hill, the youngest of five. His father died when he was three years old, and not long after, his mother took the family down to Ocean City for what was meant to be a two-week vacation. “We never went back,” he says.

When he was a kid, Philadelphia didn’t factor much into Hilferty’s imagination other than through sports. He was an obsessive basketball fan — and a skilled point guard in his own right, good enough to be invited to practice with the men’s team in college at St. Joe’s. “Dan is a tremendous optimist. He would also think that the next shot he’s going to take is going in,” recalls his friend and teammate John Griffin. “He’s carried that forward in his life.”

After graduation, Hilferty thought about joining the Peace Corps, but he was more interested in urban affairs than international ones. So he joined the Jesuit Volunteer Corps, which took him to Portland, Oregon, for two years, where he was responsible for helping run a local Catholic community center in the Albina neighborhood, home to a mix of Black, white, Filipino, Hispanic, and Native American residents. The center maintained a health clinic and a food bank; Hilferty ran the sports programs. “I just fell in love with being part of that community,” he says.

He considered staying in Portland at the end of his time — was even offered to take over as executive director of the community center — but decided to return home. Back in Philly, Hilferty took a job as a teacher at St. Francis de Sales in West Philly. He began to realize, Hey, maybe I’m a pretty good leader, and started thinking about how he might combine his interests in politics and community engagement. He headed to Washington, D.C., and got a master’s in public administration from American University.

A few months after graduation, Hilferty was sitting on a sweltering bus headed to Capitol Hill when he started listening in on the conversations around him. The people behind him were talking about politics. The people in front of him were talking about politics. “I’m thinking to myself, I just want to talk about the Phillies,” Hilferty recalls. He was back in Philly within a month.

You may have noticed that nothing in Hilferty’s biography to this point would necessarily point to a long career in health care. But when he got back to Philly, he took a job as the director of community relations at Misericordia Hospital. It was something of an unusual fit for a couple of reasons. For one thing: no health care background. For another, he was an Irish dude from Delco hired to run community engagement for a hospital that served almost exclusively Black Philadelphians in West Philly.

He attended scores of community meetings, trying to build trust between the hospital and the neighborhood. “I would get looks, like, we don’t need you here,” he says. “But you just keep coming back.” He developed an event for kids with asthma in which they could play sports together; it also functioned as a way to bring families into touch with doctors who could provide advice on how to keep their children healthy. He lived in the neighborhood, walking to the hospital every day from his apartment at 48th and Warrington. His gift, he began to realize, was in making unlikely alliances. He was also starting to recognize that health care might be a logical combination of all of his interests: government, service, and community engagement.

Health care had its appeal, but so did the political sphere. Hilferty would dabble in both. After Misericordia he worked in public affairs for St. Joe’s, then spent a couple of years as the executive director of PennPorts, an agency coordinating trade across the state’s ports. In 1992, he returned to health care to help start a Medicaid Managed Care plan that eventually grew to cover 23 states. But Hilferty still hadn’t given up the political dream. In 1994, he ran for lieutenant governor, getting just three percent of the vote. It might have been a failure, but Hilferty had had an early education in dreaming big. During his stint at St. Joe’s, he’d worked for and admired the school’s president, Father Nicholas Rashford, who was always talking about big projects he wanted to complete — building a bridge here, constructing a tunnel there.

He had a propensity for simply announcing these things out of the blue. “I’d say to him, ‘Nick, you can’t just say this stuff without a plan,’” Hilferty recalls. “He goes, ‘No, no, no, you don’t understand. If you keep saying it, it’ll come true.’”

•

It’s easy, in retrospect, to look at all the major events Philadelphia has bid for — and ultimately won — and think that pulling these things off was inevitable. It wasn’t. The city’s reputation at the time of the 2000 RNC was … well, read it for yourself, from an Associated Press article published after Philly was named the host: “Who would want to come to hangdog, down-on-itself Philadelphia, a city whose folk hero was an inarticulate boxer who exists only in the movies, a place whose colossal incompetence was sealed in 1985 when police dropped a bomb on the radical group MOVE, burning more than 60 houses to the ground and killing 11 people?”

The point is that it takes a particular kind of skill to land these events, which raises the question: What makes Hilferty actually good at it? Hilferty himself would tell you a large part of it comes down to fundraising.

“Am I comfortable doing it? No,” Hilferty says. “But I’m good at it.” His pitch to fellow business leaders typically amounts to telling them that their investments will always come back around to the region, and therefore to their businesses. But that’s only half of the lobbying process. Then you have to woo the people deciding where to locate their event. For the pope’s visit, Hilferty and a group of civic leaders went to the Vatican twice to meet with Pope Francis and sing Philadelphia’s praises. An ancient law of courtship applies: By this point, ideally you’ve raised enough money to make yourself an even more attractive suitor.

As far as fundraising messages go, Hilferty’s is not exactly groundbreaking stuff, which would suggest that maybe the messenger is doing more work than the message. It does help that he is widely liked by his business peers. “He fills a room,” says Rob Wonderling, a former president of the Chamber of Commerce. “He has a real good what I would call authentic humanity, in this day and age of artificially shallow, social influence, contrived humanity. It’s hard not to gravitate towards him.” Jami Wintz McKeon, former chair of the law firm Morgan Lewis, praises Hilferty’s “unusual combination of talent, drive, effervescence, commitment, and magnetism.” He’s the type of CEO, she says, who’s also the best salesman in the organization. Even his former adversaries like him. “I have a lot of respect for his business acumen,” says Adelman, the Sixers co-owner. “He’s a great Philadelphian, and he really cares about the city.”

That said, Hilferty’s not completely unfamiliar with being cast as the bad guy. When the DNC came to Philly in 2016, activists angry with the Democrats’ ties to corporate America protested Hilferty’s involvement. Hilferty keeps a framed red and blue RESIGN HILFERTY sign in his office to this day. “It was passionate people wanting to maintain the purity of the Democratic Party,” Hilferty says, seeming to at least understand the impulse. He later learned that one of his children — his “hippie son,” he jokes — attended the protest. (He promised his dad that he didn’t hold up one of the signs, at least.)

Although Hilferty was being protested for his role in the DNC, he was actually a registered Republican himself. His run for lieutenant governor in the ’90s was as a Democrat, but he changed his registration shortly after his defeat. “I realized maybe I didn’t have a home there,” he says of the party. “What I’ve come to realize over time is I’m actually more of an independent.” Hilferty’s political-contribution history is a confusing scatterplot that includes, just this decade, donations to everyone from the Kamala Harris Victory Fund to Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton. In 2022, he contributed a few thousand dollars to Dave McCormick — and to Bob Casey, his opponent. Hilferty briefly considered a run for governor that same year as a Republican, until the results of a focus group yielded a reality check. “It became very clear to me that I couldn’t win,” he says, laughing. He wasn’t nearly right-wing enough. Plus, he says, he’s a “huge fan” of Josh Shapiro.

In any case, hosting a political convention is not really a partisan activity. When the RNC came to Philly in 2000, members of the electricians union welcomed the delegates by wearing shirts reading “Republicans for a week.” Hilferty rejects the notion that only Democrats should be involved in bringing the DNC to the city. The relevant ideology isn’t red or blue; it’s Philadelphia. Cohen agrees. “You can love politics or hate politics,” he says, “But the media value of hosting these events is incalculable. It’s hundreds of millions of dollars.”

There’s a less quantifiable benefit, too. One of the quirks of bringing events to the city is that the point of hosting one is not even the event itself. It’s about the next one. Momentum begins to prevail, and that, Cohen says, is where the real value lies — “being in the mix to be able to host mega event after mega event.”

•

So about this Olympics idea …

The idea came to Hilferty a couple of summers ago, when he was in Paris for the 2024 Games. (Perks of being a Comcast executive …) At the opening ceremony, Hilferty watched the flotilla of athletes stream by him down the Seine. Later, from his hotel, he watched the cycling road race pass by his window. “I kept saying to Joan, ‘Why not Philadelphia?’” It made perfect sense. “You could do everything right here,” he says. Track at Franklin Field. Sailing at the Jersey Shore. Rowing on the Schuylkill or the Cooper River. “We’ve proven that we can do big events,” Hilferty says. So why not get the ultimate world event? It would be Hilferty’s magnum opus — his own gilded triumph after decades of Philadelphia boosterism.

It turns out this wasn’t a novel idea. Back in 2004, Philadelphia organized a bid for what would eventually become the 2016 Rio Olympics, led by — who else? — David Cohen. The city first had to compete with other American cities to be chosen as the U.S. candidate. It was not a promising start. “I think there were 18 cities at the time,” Cohen recalls. “Philadelphia was 19 out of 18.” The city managed to advance a few rounds, but the problem, Cohen says, is that “there are real structural impediments for Philadelphia hosting the Olympics. You would probably need a couple billion dollars of infrastructure investment to have a legitimate shot.” According to Cohen, none of the city’s stadiums are large enough to meet the standards for an Olympic Stadium, which hosts the opening and closing cere­monies. (Those stadiums typically seat 80,000 spectators; Lincoln Financial Field seats around 67,000.)

When I bring up Cohen’s skepticism to Hilferty, he seems momentarily dismayed — but then deflects with a joke, telling me with a laugh, “We disagree a lot.” The two haven’t actually talked about the idea directly yet — although Cohen tells me, “This is the nice thing about Dan, and that’s what leadership is all about. You’ve got to be thinking about proposing something audacious.” Hilferty’s advocacy to this point has mostly amounted to floating the idea to various powerful people — he brought it up to Cherelle Parker, who wasn’t entirely sure whether he was serious — and at cocktail parties. (Then again, isn’t that how every big Hilferty idea starts?)

His role is likely to remain informal. “I can’t say that I’m pulling a group together,” he says. “I’m just not.” The earliest Olympics the city could realistically contend for would be held in 2040 — when Hilferty will be 83. Cohen, who would be even older, probably won’t be the face of the bid either. That means someone else will need to take up the mantle, which is not exactly a clear prospect in a place where leadership turns over as little as it does in Philadelphia. Who in the next generation of civic leadership has not just the bold idea to bring an event of the scale of the Olympics to the city, but also the clout to make it feasible? Your guess is as good as mine.

There’s also the question of whether the Olympics would even be good for the city. There are some notable success stories — among them Barcelona in 1992, which laid the foundation for the city’s tourism boom today. Closer to home, the 1996 Atlanta Games had a $5 billion economic impact and brought lasting infrastructure in the form of Centennial Olympic Park and the former Olympic Village, which has been converted into university housing. But the games also displaced some 30,000 Atlanta residents, and 9,000 homeless people were arrested. Meanwhile, Los Angeles is pledging to host a “car-free” games in 2028, which sounds promising, if somewhat antithetical to the concept of Los Angeles. (The goal has at least spurred major public transit investments.)

The long-term economic impact of the Games is often murky. According to an analysis from the Council on Foreign Relations, every single Olympics going back to 1988 has come in over budget. The 1976 Summer Games in Montreal became so expensive that the city had to take on $1.5 billion in debt — which taxpayers finished paying off only in 2006. For other cities, their biggest Olympic souvenir is often an assortment of expensive sporting facilities that sit unused, gathering dust and slowly falling apart. Even the 2024 Paris Games, widely considered a success, ended up adding less than a 10th of a percent to France’s GDP — after €6 billion worth of public spending. (At least Parisians are now able to swim in the Seine.)

But on the other hand … the Olympics! If the World Cup taught us anything, it was that visitors to our fair city often end up developing a surprisingly strong affinity for it. And if Philadelphia could manage to use Franklin Field — or a new Eagles stadium — as a suitable Olympic facility, there wouldn’t be a need for much new infrastructure at all. Imagine: The Convention Center could host volleyball, table tennis, handball. The new Sixers arena could host basketball and gymnastics. The Linc could host soccer, rugby, and flag football. Comcast has talked for years about developing the Sports Complex into more than just a bunch of parking lots. Could it one day be home to an Olympic Village, which might transition into permanent housing of its own?

Those are details for someone else to hash out. For now, Hilferty says he’s simply wanting to “kindle a little flame.” Channeling his old mentor Nick Rashford, he’s hoping that if he keeps saying it, it just might happen.

Published as “The Man Behind the Curtain” in the November 2026 issue of Philadelphia magazine.