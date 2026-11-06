I Play Rocky Screenwriter Peter Gamble Says Everybody Feels Like an Underdog

Why it took eight years and a lifetime to bring his Stallone biopic to the big screen.

“His whole life was a million-to-one shot.” So says the poster for critically acclaimed 1976 film Rocky, about a journeyman boxer who goes the distance in a hometown bout against the champ. As taglines go, it’s a knockout.

So far, no official taglines have popped up on the IMDB page for I Play Rocky, but “The kid stays in the picture” would fit the bill. The buzzy new biopic tells the story of young Sylvester Stallone’s dogged insistence that he play the now-legendary cinematic hero of his own screenplay. No matter how much money the suits offered him to step down in favor of an established movie star, Sly said my way or the highway.

Peter Gamble, himself an unknown screenwriter before I Play Rocky caught fire, has had his own hurdles to overcome, from childhood dyslexia to having his first major screenwriting success usurped by unscrupulous boss. Gamble’s too classy to name the movie, or the Oprah book club pick he’d adapted, or the boss who did him dirty. But maybe it’ll all come to light in 50 years when we’re all watching I Wrote I Play Rocky, about a journeyman screenwriter who risked it all for a shot at the big time.

Probably not. But it does make some sort of cosmic sense that the underdog story behind Philadelphia’s favorite underdog story would come with its own underdog story. Except maybe everybody feels like an underdog? More on that in a minute.

Gamble, along with director Peter Farrelly and the film’s stars Anthony Ippolito and AnnaSophia Robb, were in NYC for one last press blitz on the eve of opening weekend. We talked over Zoom between events.

How did you come to write I Play Rocky?

I was teaching at USC, and I was trying to keep everything afloat. I had a hard time getting my career going. So I was talking to my manager about “How do you get seen when you feel unseen?” And he said biopics and the Black List are one way of getting seen. … And then, God bless him, he said the name “Sylvester Stallone.”

I just instantly knew I want that. I wanted to show his story, how he felt unseen. And then he tells his story through the veneer of Rocky, right? And everyone falls in love with it. They’re really falling in love with him, but they don’t realize it. They think they want a different star, and he has to prove that he’s what they’re looking for.

You knew right away you wanted to do a Stallone biopic?

I felt just really lucky. The universe was speaking to me. I really genuinely mean the universe was speaking to me. So I went and did research. I was really broke at the time. There were these books that had been written years before, when Rocky was made, and they were expensive because they were out of print. They were like 80 bucks, and I was like, I can’t afford that right now right. So I just did all the internet research I could, took every rabbit hole I could go down. And when that finally was dry, I said “Okay, now I’ve got to get the books.”

I’m glad I did it that way because there was so much in the books that I had found on the internet that I might have just said okay, this is good enough. But instead I found a couple extra things that I think are just wonderful on the internet, and I put it in.

What are some things that helped create the texture of the story?

One of his former roommates talked about how Stallone had gone to college down in Florida for acting, and said he lived in a closet under the stairs like Harry Potter. Just big enough for a mattress to fit in there. And he would go in there and he would close the door, and you would hear him recording poetry, working on his speech impediment, reading Walt Whitman.

That’s a very endearing and unexpected image of young Stallone.

That was so incredibly moving to me. And then knowing that later he was living in a flophouse above a porn theater, I was like, well, I don’t want to go all the way back to college. Let me pull that forward, and condense these two moments and put them together. Show him recording poetry in this place of despair.

Rocky’s a punch-drunk kind of guy; sometimes we forget Stallone’s a little smarter.

Which was a curse, because later people couldn’t differentiate the two. After he did Rocky, people would always go “Rocky!” And he’s like “No, no, no, I’m Stallone. That’s Rocky.” He had a hard time being seen after the movie Rocky. In some ways he had a hard time breaking free from Rocky, but eventually did.

Did you feel like you had a lot to live up to, writing about this classic movie?

I spent a lot of time thinking about whether I was doing it justice. Am I being truthful? Am I capturing the spirit? You’ve got to make some changes when you when you tell a story because you’re condensing a life into two hours. … I spent a lot of time thinking “Is Stallone going to see this someday and say they did honor and justice to my story?”

As you know, Rocky is a big deal in Philly. We have the statue, the steps — they play clips at sporting events to get the crowd excited …

My sister in law is from Philly, and she said to me, “You don’t understand, and you can’t understand. Rocky is not a movie. Rocky is our culture.

Filmmaking is very collaborative. Did your scenes come out the way you pictured them?

Well, yeah, there’s a couple things to think about. The first is that I don’t believe in the auteur theory. And I’ve talked to Pete Farrelly, and he doesn’t believe in it either. We believe in the “we-teur” theory. We believe that everybody is telling the story. There’s an army of 100, 200, 300 people that work on a movie, and every one of them is telling that story. And if one of those links breaks, the movie gets a little worse.

Tell me about Farrelly.

On the first day of the set, he got everyone together and he said, “Let me tell you why this movie is important to me, why I think it’s an important movie.” And he talked to them about that. He tried to convey his passion and his vision. Because they didn’t have enough money to make this movie. This was hard. They had to cut it a couple million right before the shoot. And he said, like with wardrobe, you know, a lot of times you’ll have the hero outfit and they have a backup outfit, in case something happens. “We may not be able to do that,” he says, “but that’s okay. All that matters is that we make a great movie. If anybody on this set has any idea on how to make this a better movie, you come to me and you tell it to me.”

Wow.

That is unusual for a director. Some of the crew were from Philly, and they kept coming to me again and again saying it is not normally like this. Normally, this is a job. But we are having the best time.

What is your background?

I’m from Florida originally. I was dyslexic as a kid. I was lucky enough that my mom was a fierce warrior and found people who knew how to help me with my neurospicy brain at that age, which was new. It didn’t really exist. They were just figuring it out. And then I went to went to L.A. when I was, like, 18. And I just never left because it’s like going to Oz. It’s a little grungier than Oz, but it was where the people who like to dream about movies were.

It took a long time to get this movie made.

I wrote it eight years ago, and then it went to this company Baja, and they were trying to make it for seven years, but it was stuck on a shelf because it’s really hard to make a movie. They were trying hard to make the movie, and finally the movie gets made now. But it’s really interesting because it’s now the 50th anniversary of the movie Rocky. And Anthony Ippolito is transcendent in it, and he couldn’t have played the role till now. So you get this weird feeling that sometimes the universe is maybe a little smarter than we are.

Stephan James as Carl Weathers is some pretty great casting.

He’s electric. What I love is he brings a little more vulnerability than I than I than I probably planned. He has this kind of Carl Weathers swagger, right? But also just a little bit of vulnerability at the same time, and it’s just fantastic.

Why didn’t you insist on playing the guy playing Rocky?

Look at me. I’m nowhere near close. Plus, I love writing. I would never love acting. But I will tell you that Jay DuPlass called up and said, “I play Avildsen.”

Ha.

He said “This movie means so much to me,” and told a story about how it was the first movie he ever saw with his mom in a drive-in, and sitting on her lap. And he said, “Can I play Avildsen?” And Pete Farrelly was like, “Yeah, sure.”

Avildsen is kind of a mysterious figure in the Rocky story.

He was known for being a little bit of a dick. He was known for working fast and quickly and being able to do things on a budget. But he was also known for — he literally said “great art doesn’t come from compromise.” You go back and you look for something like that, and you go, “Okay, now I know how to write this person.”

Now that you have this movie out, has it given you the chance to be just a writer?

I was finally able to take a step away from teaching and stuff, and I can just be a full-time writer, and it’s the most beautiful thing in the world. I’m grateful that I’m in a place where I know for at least a period of time I can take care of my family. That’s something I’m really grateful for.

Rocky was such a scrappy production — written longhand by a screenwriter who wouldn’t compromise. Can a somebody still make a movie like that today?

Anything can happen. Look, Stallone being in the movie Rocky could not have happened at that time. And yet, it happened. I believe the reason Stallone’s story is so powerful is because it is the ultimate story of what it means to be a human being. Because everybody feels like an underdog,

You’re probably right about that.

Everybody feels unseen at some point in their life, right? We all feel that. That’s why it’s the ultimate story of humanity. Because we’re all saying “I’ve got something. I’ve got potential in me. I’ve got something that is glowing in my heart and my soul that is precious and beautiful, and I don’t know how to get it. I don’t know how to crack my chest open and get it out into the world and help it grow. Become what I am capable of.”