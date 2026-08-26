Boots? For Your Wedding? Groundbreaking!

Consider these your modern glass slippers.

Western-inspired weddings have been having a bit of a moment. (You may recall this Bucks County bash, which the bride wanted to feel as if Beth Dutton from the show Yellowstone had a big wedding.) A crucial part of that are the shoes you sport — because you really can’t have a country-ish soiree without a cowboy boot. Curious? Take a look at the styles here, all available through Philly retailers.

These boots are made for walking … down the aisle. Yes, cowboy boots are the chicest new heels to don on your Big Day.

We’re all for it. After all, they’re comfortable, whether you’re saying your “I do’s” or dancing the night away. They’re versatile: No one will know the difference when you slip them under your gown for the ceremony and then show them off with your flirty mini at the after-party. And everyone will want to follow in your effortlessly cool footsteps. Consider these your modern glass slippers.

The Boots (from top):

1. Christian Louboutin Mulatiag denim and suede bandanna mules, $1,795 at Neiman Marcus (King of Prussia).

2. Dingo 1969 Posie floral Western boots, $180 at Anthropologie (Rittenhouse).

3. The Annie boots in bone, $375 at Tecovas (King of Prussia).

Silk flowers by Ed London Wreath Company.

Published as “Get Your Kicks” in the Summer/Fall 2026 issue ofPhiladelphia Wedding.

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