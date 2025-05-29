This Wedding at Suraya Ended With an Epic Dance Party

The couple exchanged vows in private before joining their guests for the ceremony, reception, and after-party.

We continue our restaurant wedding coverage — which began with a peek at four delicious fetes to inspire your own and an intimate union at Osteria — with this lively celebration at Suraya, which was photographed by Kindred, with planning and design by Lovehaus Events. Dig in below.

It’s not surprising that Elise Yampolsky and Joe Vela’s wedding featured an epic dance party and an after-party. After all, the couple, spent their first date at multiple concerts and a metal-burlesque show, all in one night. So they like to have fun.

But the wedding itself began on a quieter note: The Fishtown pair, who were engaged just under a year before saying “I do,” exchanged vows privately before joining their guests for their ceremony in the garden at Suraya followed by a reception inside the Lebanese restaurant.

Naturally, the party was filled with plenty of delicious indulgence. The signature cocktails, the Penelope spritz and Jasper mezcal milk punch, were named for Elise and Joe’s two cats. (Who were also depicted on the cocktail napkins.)

As for the food? The dinner menu included everything from cold mezze (hummus, labneh) to entrees (like kafta kebabs), with dishes served family style. And in lieu of a cake, Elise and Joe sprung for Suraya’s eclairs.

Lovehaus Events and florist Myrtle & Magnolia did a beautiful job leaning into the restaurant’s already vibrant design, incorporating clean, modern decor elements (like the signage) and pops of florals — white blooms, with accents of orange and peach, as well as lush foliage, lilies of the valley, and garden and spray roses.

There were some surprises, too: Joe arranged for a Mister Softee ice cream truck to pull up in front of the restaurant during the reception, much to Elise’s joy.

And, of course, there was plenty of celebrating, by way of dancing in the eatery’s market area. If that wasn’t enough, there was an after-party upstairs at Front Street Cafe — epic, indeed.

THE DETAILS

Photographer: Kindred | Venue & Catering: Suraya | Planning/Design & Invitations: Lovehaus Events | Florals: Myrtle & Magnolia | Bride’s Gown: Flora | Hair & Makeup: Victoria Roggio Beauty | Groom’s Attire: Commonwealth Proper | Rings: Golden Nugget Jewelers (engagement bands) | Entertainment: Alexandr Kislitsyn (ceremony strings); DJ Xtina (reception) | Videography: Well Spun Weddings | Officiant: Ali Jacowitz (friend) | Ice-Cream Truck: Mister Softee | After-Party: Front Street Cafe

