An Intimate, Family-Filled, Dinner Party-Inspired Wedding at Osteria

The couple’s welcome table featured photos of their parents, grandparents, and great-grandparents, “so all of our guests could see the love stories that came before, and lead, to ours,” says the bride.

A couple months ago, we shared with you a peek at four restaurant weddings to hopefully inspire your own deliciously fun Big Day. Among those festivities was that of Melanie Larsen and Eugene Mancini, who were wed at Osteria in Fairmount. And here, we’re sharing their full story, photographed by Marilyn Lamanna Photography, with planning by Kelab Events & Design.

“No ordering — just an abundance of food and the opportunity for everyone to try everything.” That’s how the bride and groom describe their wedding-day menu at Osteria, where an intimate group of 34 friends and family members gathered to celebrate their union.

The theme, naturally, was an “Intimate Italian Dinner Party.” There were four courses — with everything from baked ricotta to rigatoni to wood-fired half chicken to strawberry beignets — plus signature cocktails named for late grandparents, Anna and Vincent, who were both born in Italy.

It was important for the Ocean City couple, who dated for eight years and four months before getting engaged, to honor their family throughout the day, “so all of our guests could see the love stories that came before, and lead, to ours,” says Melanie. She and Gene spent a few weeks before the celebration collecting photos of their parents, grandparents, and great-grandparents. Those were then displayed on the welcome table.

Another special touch that made the day feel extra-cozy and warm: the cloth napkins at each seat, embroidered with each guest’s name.

But perhaps the most touching moment came when Melanie and Gene exchanged their vows during the ceremony, held in Osteria’s glass-walled, plant-filled greenhouse, in front of a gorgeous asymmetrical arch by South Stems. The pair had scrapped their initial plan to read their vows privately and decided to share them with everyone in attendance instead. “We loved that, despite not knowing what the other would say, our vows shared many similar themes and ideas,” says the bride. “It was also very cool that all of the guests had the experience of hearing them for the first time along with us.”

While the couple’s wedding was, in many ways, non-traditional, they did do the typical dances. (Their first dance was to “My Love Mine All Mine,” by Mitski.) “Having that moment with our parents was very touching as well,” says Melanie.

The good vibes of the party lasted well afterward, thanks to the After the Tone guest book: Guests left messages for the couple to enjoy later. Says Gene: “The amount of messages received despite the smaller wedding was impressive, as was the fact that every message alternated between sentimental and silly.”

THE DETAILS

