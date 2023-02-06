These Summer El Techo Engagement Photos Will Take Your Mind Off Winter

The couple loves exploring rooftop bars in Philly.

It was cold this weekend, amirite? Luckily, the weather’s warming up a bit — and these summery El Techo engagement photos will add to the vibes. The couple loves exploring Philly’s rooftop bars, so the Mexican spot, with its clean, modern design and vibrant decor, was the perfect choice. Check out Cheryl Betances’ photos below.

The couple: Caroline Dellipriscoli, 29, a nurse at CHOP, and Edvin Worley, 32, an event coordinator at Five Iron Golf, both of Pennsport

How they met: After connecting on Hinge, Caroline asked Edvin to join her at a 76ers game for the first date. The evening began with a drink at Garage in South Philly followed by the game. While everything went well, both Caroline and Edvin had trips planned abroad in coming months — she was off to France for the Women’s World Cup, and he was going on a soccer-coaching trip to Barcelona. “I thought things might fizzle out, but Edvin FaceTimed just about every day,” says Caroline.

Their proposal story: Two and a half years later, Edvin popped the question at JG SkyHigh at the Four Seasons — Caroline, who had worked a 12-hour shift beforehand, was a little wary about going out. But when they arrived at the top and he got down on one knee, her exhaustion turned to surprise and happiness. “There was cheering by the front desk, and I could hear people congratulating us, but when I finally wiped my eyes, I realized all those people were friends and family,” she says.

Their engagement-shoot approach: Caroline and Edvin love to explore all the restaurants and rooftop bars in the city, so El Techo in Rittenhouse was the perfect fit. They kept their attire true to them. (Caroline eschewed a sundress for jeans and a tank because she knew she’d be more comfortable.) It was a hot and steamy summer day — perfect for margs and tacos at the restaurant — but they had photos to snap. They credit Betances for helping them keep their cool and enjoy the moment, even when they had to put their sweaty foreheads together to capture the perfect shot. “We’re pretty competitive people, so Edvin pointed out how he was a natural,” says Caroline.

The next location: After snapping pics at El Techo, they headed to Rittenhouse Square. “We knew we wanted to take some pictures in front of some of the beautiful houses,” says the bride-to-be. “Every time we walk by them, we say how much we wish to buy one like that one day. It was our way of manifesting our dream home.”

The wedding plans: Caroline and Edvin will say “I do” in April at BLDG39 at the Arsenal, an industrial venue in Northeast Philly. They credit Kelab Events & Design for making the planning process stress-free thus far. The hardest part? The guest list — they both have large families with many people traveling and who never have been to Philly before. But, says Caroline, “We’re excited to throw a wedding with some nontraditional flair.”

This interview was edited for clarity and length.

