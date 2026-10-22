You Can Now Get Married at the Former UArts

The Village of Industry & Art will host ceremonies and receptions in the Great Hall beginning in April — and booking will open today.

Exciting news for the recently engaged: The Great Hall at the Village of Industry & Art — the former home of UArts on South Broad Street — will now double as a wedding venue, and bookings will open today.

It’s the second wedding venue from Philly-based Scout, the design and development firm behind the Bok Building, which hosts no more than 30 unions a year and remains a popular spot for marriers seeking a creative, eclectic, one-of-a-kind destination for their “I do’s.”

“We knew pretty early on that weddings would be part of the Village of Industry & Art,” says Everett Abitbol, Scout’s director of hospitality and development. “Much like Bok, we approach these spaces as creative and cultural communities first, and we’re intentional about how private events fit within that mission.”

Scout took over UArts’s Hamilton and Furness Halls in 2025, after UArts closed unexpectedly in 2024 and the buildings went to bankruptcy auction. Since then, they’ve reopened the storied spaces as the Village of Industry & Art, housing 60 creatives (artists, makers) and cultural organizations. There’s a ceramics studio, a woodshop, and a working foundry. Affordable artist housing will open in 2027, and the ground floor is open to the public.

Beginning in April, ceremonies and receptions for up to 150 people will take place in the Great Hall, a glass-roofed atrium with a grand staircase (for your, well, grand entrance). The Screening Room will house cocktail hour and dancing for up to 100 guests and opens onto the Great Hall (when the screen is up). Guests will arrive through the Lobby Gallery, giving them an opportunity to peek at rotating artist exhibitions. And the Garden Courtyard — complete with pretty ginkgo trees — is ideal for drinks and photos, though that’s only open in April, October, and November.

The Scout team expects that weddings at VIA will become an “extension of the creative life of these buildings,” says Abitbol. “We’ve seen couples work with jewelers, dress designers, and artists within our communities, and even collaborate with Remark Glass to transform discarded wedding bottles into beautiful keepsakes. It’s been incredibly rewarding to see weddings become more than events that happen in our spaces.”

To that end, VIA will reinvest profits from weddings back into its buildings and programs, and will offer discounts for VIA tenants as well as former staff, faculty, and students of UArts.

“Weddings and private events help us balance our social mission with the commercial realities of operating them,” says Abitbol. “The revenue they generate supports the broader ecosystem and helps us keep rents affordable for the artists, makers, and cultural organizations that give these places their identity.”

Saturday and Sunday weddings in the Great Hall start at $9,000; there are add-ons for two hours in the garden courtyard ($1,500), additional time (extending the event to 11 p.m. costs $1,000) and holiday fees ($2,500) for events on Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day, Christmas, and NYE weekends.

Other need-to-know details: Catering will be done by 12th Street Catering — “They understand the spirit of what we’re building at the Village of Industry & Art, and we’re excited to have them as part of this next chapter,” says Abitbol — and the venue must approve all decor. (No open-flame candles, confetti, sparklers, or fog machines are allowed.) Couples must choose their vendors from VIA’s preferred vendor list; furniture, decor and AV are available through the venue’s rental catalog.

Interested? This should clinch it for you: “There’s something special about beginning a new chapter in your own life while contributing to the next chapter of a place like this,” says Abitbol. “We want people to have extraordinary weddings here, but we also love the idea that the celebration leaves something behind — not just memories, but a meaningful contribution to the creative community that calls Village of Industry & Art home.”

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