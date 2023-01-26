5 Wonderful Ways to Honeymoon in Portugal and Spain

From Lisbon to Porto and Seville to Cádiz, these cities ensure you'll fall in love all over again.

The Iberian Peninsula is so hot right now. So why not have your honeymoon in Portugal or Spain — or both? It's an easy trek between the two countries, and each city you'll read about here offers something just a bit different.

Sip Portuguese Wine in …

Porto

While the city is known for its namesake fortified wine, there’s much more to uncork. Visit the seven-museum Wow, the Cultural District for a taste of the country’s wine industry. (One experience, the Pink Palace, takes you on an Instagrammable rosé romp.) Then stay at the Yeatman hotel for unbeatable views, a two-Michelin-starred restaurant,­ and wine-infused treatments at the on-site Caudalie Vinothérapie spa. Honeymooners get a free bottle of Portuguese spark­ling. Cheers! Rooms from $265 per night.

Party in the Streets of …

Lisbon

Come June, the Popular Saints Festival fills the historic neighborhoods. Colorful streamers drape overhead, and the cobblestone streets are host to parades and stalls serving grilled sardines. Hotel Convento do Salvador in Alfama puts you in the heart of that action and more — between the festivities, sample G&Ts and octopus at Taberna Moderna and explore ancient fortresses like the Castelo de São Jorge. Rooms from $80 per night.

Have a Fairy-Tale Romance in …

Seville

You’ll never lose your way in this storybook enclave; the central cathedral can be seen from almost every street. Snap photos amid the bridges and tilework of the Plaza de España, and wander through Real Alcázar, whose gardens and architecture blend Christian and Islamic influences. (The palace made an appearance in Game of Thrones.) Snack on tapas at Pelayo Bar, and stay at the Hotel Alfonso XIII, where the 148 rooms are outfitted in Andalusian, Moorish and Castilian glamour. Rooms from $368.

Do a Day Trip to …

Cádiz

This ancient port city is less than two hours by train from Seville and offers sun-drenched walkways lined with shops and eateries plus pristine beaches. Tour Cádiz Cathedral, with its gold tile dome — and if you spend the night, try the 10-room Boutique Hotel Casa Cánovas. Rooms from $190.

Continue Your Journey in …

Mallorca

No, it’s not on the peninsula — it’s one of Spain’s Balearic Islands — but it is a quick flight from the mainland. La Residencia, a Belmond Hotel ensures an unforgettable end to any honeymoon, particularly if you choose the romantic dinner experience at Mirador restaurant. Expect a private chef and a guitarist to set the mood. Rooms from $550.

Need To Know

Brigitte Feinberg of Bryn Mawr-based Avenue Two Travel shares her tips.

Portugal is ideal if you’ve been to Italy or France and want to go somewhere new. Your itinerary can blend the city and countryside, starting in Porto, going south to Lisbon, and ending in the Algarve — a beach favorite.

It’s an easy trek from Portugal to Spain. There are short, inexpensive flights or trains between the countries. If you have time, rent a car or hire a driver.

Tipping is voluntary in both countries, as service is included. But if you’re pleased with a meal, it’s customary to leave a tip. The amount depends on the number of people in your party and your level of satisfaction.

Prepare for a Spanish siesta. Many shops close from 2 to 5 p.m., and restaurants close from 4 to 8 or 9 p.m. Dinner is also later in Spain, so pace yourself.

Published as “5 Ways to Explore the Iberian Peninsula” in the Winter/Spring 2023 issue of Philadelphia Wedding.

