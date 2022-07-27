Best of Philly Spotlight: 11 Best Vendors for a One-of-a-Kind Wedding

These Philly-area “I do” experts ensure your Big Day brims with personal style.

For this year’s Best of Philly, our team decided to dedicate a section specifically to some of the finest wedding vendors in the area. We have everything from an unstoppable planner and designer to a super-scenic spot to propose. Check them out below, then head over to Best of Philly to read more about all the rest of our winners.

ONE-STOP WEDDING BIZ

Clover Event Co.

This seven-year-old planning and design firm handles just about every detail. Want someone to tackle your to-do list? No problem. Have a vision but don’t know where to start? The no-nonsense team will tell you what works (or doesn’t) and style a modern, approachable Big Day, from the stationery to the after-party. They’ve also worked COVID miracles: In about a month, they transformed a tractor-storage barn into a romantic venue for an elopement on NYE.

660 West Washington Street, Norristown.

VENUE FOR THE ULTRA-MODERN COUPLE

W Philadelphia

A tour with catering director Nicole Trotter will have you sipping a cocktail and signing your contract before you’ve seen the ballroom. The W lets you take over its spaces (within reason) if you host your wedding on-site — think an intimate gathering in the swanky Stevens’ Prophecy hidden in the lobby (it has one-way windows)­ and a post-wedding breakfast in the sleek Wet Deck Bar. And the 230-person-capacity Great Room has a built-in LED wall and sound system, to immerse your guests in a damn good time.

1439 Chestnut Street, Center City.

KOREAN HANBOK DESIGNER

BDK Mint

This family-run biz has a legacy that spans three generations, beginning in South Korea in the 1950s, expanding to Philly in the ’80s, and still going strong today. Mother-daughter team Jeoung and Jessica Kim operate the local studio, where the former handcrafts each of their custom 100 percent silk garments, traditionally worn for formal events. The fabric is often sent to Korea to be embroidered. Despite the arduous process, Jeoung still creates close to 130 hanboks a year.

7300 Old York Road, suite 215, Elkins Park.

BRIDAL DESIGNER

Bianca De Pietro

It took this formally trained designer six years — and yards of tulle — to hand-make her first bridal line, but it was worth every stitch. The 13-piece Euro-inspired collection offers gowns of silk duchesse satin, organza, chiffon and tulle. Every look is customizable: Removable skirts snap on and off, and there are detachable sleeves and trains and various colors. Beaded lace florets add a romantic air to skirts, and sweetheart backs bring an exquisite touch to your last look.

234 Arch Street, Old City.

FLORIST FOR TURNING YOUR VENUE INTO A GARDEN

Fête Urbane

This Drew Barrymore-approved business (the star featured the floral studio on her program thanks to its work with the Philadelphia Flower Show) run by a trio of women — sisters Angela Rayfield and Elizabeth Barrella and mom Maggie Ferrante-Barrella — has a knack for gorgeous installations. By that, we mean greenery-filled creations that seem to grow from the ceiling and bloom-clad entryways that make you feel as if you’ve stepped into a magical oasis.

BLACK MAKEUP ARTIST

Robin Lynette

The South Jersey-based expert behind Recharge Beauty & Wellness has whipped out her makeup brushes, mascaras and lipsticks for marriers throughout the Philly area. A 13-year industry veteran, Lynette has a subtly glam aesthetic and also offers skin-care services, such as a highly requested hour-long CBD facial.

67 Cooper Street, suite 4, Woodbury.

HAIR AND MAKEUP ARTIST

Sofia Serrano

As a beauty expert and photographer, this Ukrainian-born professional has an eye for visually striking looks. A Philly Schwarzkopf Beauty Institute grad, she’s open to experimentation and has a modern, clean style with a dash of romance: Old Hollywood waves, flowers threaded through gently tousled locks, and fresh, dewy makeup.

2424 East York Street, Fishtown.

STYLISH PHOTOGRAPHER

Afrik Armando

The Manayunk expert believes in “really seeing people and making them feel seen,” and his approach speaks to that. He has an airy, painterly style and relies on natural lighting to snap the chic IRL moments that make up your Big Day. Armando’s warm, playful personality makes you feel comfortable in front of the cam, so it’s no wonder he’s been tapped by the likes of über-glam Flyers host Andrea Helfrich for her wedding. (Stay tuned for more on their Big Day!)

BALLOON INSTALLATIONS

Charming Garlands

In 2022, balloon installations are just as ubiquitous as floral arrangements. Demand for these larger-than-life creations has been so keen in the region that Ali Kahan was able to turn her pandemic side hustle into a successful business. Her two-year-old company uses biodegradable organic balloons for Insta-worthy garland installations that float like colorful clouds around chuppahs.

OVER-THE-TOP ENGAGEMENT RING

Bernie Robbins Jewelers

It’s only fitting that the Year of the Wedding have a worthy engagement ring. Now celebrating its 60th anniversary, this jeweler is home to a ring so stunning that it may draw attention away from your partner walking down the aisle. A nearly five-carat center diamond from the namesake collection is accented by colorless step-cut trapezoid diamonds on either side and set in a handmade platinum mounting. To have and to hold, indeed.

Multiple locations.

PROPOSAL SPOT

Sea Philly

Charter the Argonaut, a 1961 picnic boat, and pop the question while you’re floating along the Delaware. Then surprise your S.O. with a river-side engagement party attended by 38 of your friends and family members at the Estuary, the intimate new event venue from Sea Philly’s Georgette Luna and Chris Stock that offers lounges, a firepit, and food and drink from partners like Cape May Salt Oyster Farm and Mural City Cellars.

215 South Columbus Boulevard, Society Hill.

Published as “Best of Philly: 11 Best Vendors for a One-of-a-Kind Wedding” in the August 2022 issue of Philadelphia magazine.

