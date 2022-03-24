Philadelphia Wedding’s Bubbly & Brunch Event Is Back and Better Than Ever

Here’s everything you need to know about the April 10th party.

Calling all soon-to-be-weds! After a two-year pandemic hiatus, Philadelphia Wedding’s signature Bubbly & Brunch soiree returns next month, and we couldn’t be more excited for the Big Day.

Set for April 10th at the Curtis Atrium (a stunning venue in its own right), the morning bash gives you everything you need to pull off your dream wedding — style for your entire party, vendors to know, inspiration and mingling with industry insiders (yours truly!) and fellow weds-to-be.

The event will begin at 11 a.m. and will kick off with an inclusive fashion show highlighting myriad ensembles for the marriers and their wedding parties. (All shapes, ethnicities, and genders will be represented.) The runway will be outfitted with blooms and decor by Carl Alan Floral Artistry and La Rue Events. Models will don styles from Van Cleve, Kimberly James and Laura & Leigh, with hair by AME Salon & Spa and makeup by Capelli & Trucco. Setting the vibe for the catwalk will be Jon Ardito of Sugarbomb Entertainment.

See something you like? There will be opportunities to try on the various styles and other accessories following the show in the pop-up shop.

You’ll also have the chance to chat with and learn more about vendors across a range of specialties who will be on-hand to display their work. Among the table sponsors: Sunburst & Stardust, L. Priori Jewelry, Tina Ho M.D. Facial Plastic Surgery, Classic Cake, Skin House Facial Bar, Beautiful Blooms, Martin Reardon Photography, Charcuterie Chic, Garces Group and First Class Travel.

Of course, we can’t forget the food: Constellation Culinary Group, which runs the catering at the Curtis Atrium, will be dishing out brunch bites and champagne (natch!) as well as signature sips to toast throughout the day.

Other event sponsors include Box Bar, Lehigh Valley Celebrants and Forget Me Knot, the latter of which will repurpose your Big Day florals and bring them to nursing homes, care facilities, shelters and more.

Snapping photos and taking videos of it all will be New Pace Wedding Films & Photo.

After all that, you’ll take home a swag bag filled with goodies as well as plenty of inspo as you continue on your planning process.

Now for the details: A general-admission ticket costs $55 and will get you brunch nibbles and drinks, fashion-show access, the opportunity to meet with wedding pros, possible one-on-one consultations and multiple giveaways. A $65 VIP ticket gets you all of that plus front-row seats at the fashion show. Click here to get your tickets.

Booked your ticket? Say “hi” to me — I’d love to learn about your wedding story and your Big Day approach.

