Taylor Swift and Philly: By the Numbers

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This month marks the 20th anniversary of the pride of Berks County’s eponymous debut album. Swift is also now officially family of Delco’s most famous couple. What better time to take a look at some local Tay-Tay facts and figures?

33.8 million

Viewers who tuned into Fox in September 2025 to see the Eagles–Chiefs matchup that the singer very visibly attended, netting Fox its highest ratings for a regular-season Sunday NFL game — clearly a result of the Taylor Swift Effect. (We won the game.)

Zero

Clue Taylor Swift seemed to have that she’d be booed relentlessly by the heavily pro-Eagles crowd at Super Bowl LIX between the Eagles and her beau’s Kansas City crew. As the boos roared when she appeared on the stadium’s gigantic screen during the first quarter, her confused, side-eyed reaction was positively priceless. (We won the game.)

$1 million

Amount Swift and Travis Kelce donated to a Berks County food bank ahead of their July wedding. Swift also donated an undisclosed amount to Philabundance when she played at the Linc in 2023.

$38.7 million

Estimated ticket sales from those three shows.

$1,500

StubHub ticket price for nosebleed seats at the Linc shows.

18

Swift’s age the last time she granted an interview to Philly Mag. (She’s now 36.)

46.3

Miles that Swift’s mom, Andrea, used to drive her to the King of Prussia Mall when Swift was a teen, because all the cool kids went to KOP — long before you could get bubble tea there.

2002

Year a 12-year-old Swift performed the national anthem before a Sixers game, a moment she considered one of her “big breaks.” (We lost the game.) Six years later, glittering guitar in hand, she sang the anthem at Citizens Bank Park for Game 3 of the World Series between the Phillies and the Rays. (We won the game — and, of course, the entire series.)

$25

What you would have paid in 2007 to see Swift on the Camden Waterfront when she opened for Brad Paisley.

$10

What you would have paid for a Taylor-themed cold-brew coffee topped with “glitter cold foam, pistachio dust, and orange sprinkles” at a Philly cafe last year to celebrate the release of her latest album.

8/1/2009

Date of Swift’s first headlining show in Philadelphia, which was one of the last shows at the crumbling Spectrum.