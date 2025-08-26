Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are Engaged

The Wyomissing native and the Kansas City Chiefs star shared the news on Instagram.

Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!

Cue the Michael Scott gif because Taylor Swift just posted on her Instagram that she and Travis Kelce are getting married. Taylor Swift is in her bride era, everyone!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)



“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the caption reads, followed by a dynamite emoji. Why the emoji? TNT = Taylor n’ Travis, as shown on the gold-and-diamond friendship bracelet he had made for her by Lancaster-based designer Wove Made.

The love affair between the pop superstar and Chiefs tight end began, of course, with his attempt to court her via friendship bracelet at her Eras Tour concert back in 2023, and we’ve been following it ever since.

Most recently, Taylor Swift appeared on Travis and Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast to announce her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, due out on October 3rd,

We have so many questions. Will the wedding be in the Philadelphia area, befitting the bride’s birthplace? Will best man Jason Kelce wear a shirt at all? This is a developing story and we will keep you posted when we know more.