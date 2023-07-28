Jason Kelce Grills Brother Travis About Taylor Swift

Plus: An update on the Eagles' kelly greens, measles in Montco, another SEPTA crash, and a pair of soon-to-be retirees

Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!

Check phillymag.com each morning Monday through Friday for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if you have a news tip for our hardworking Philly Mag reporters, please direct it here. You can also use that form to send us reader mail. We love reader mail!

Travis Kelce and his brother, Eagles center Jason, discussed the former’s attempts to get Taylor Swift’s attention on her Eras tour during their New Heights podcast. Hey, the poor guy even made her a friendship bracelet, but Ms. Swift wasn’t having any.

Anyone know how to get a bracelet to @taylorswift13? … asking for a friend 😅 @BWWings New episode premieres NOW! Tap in: https://t.co/lmQ8fLH1IO pic.twitter.com/4yYr8HSb0m — New Heights (@newheightshow) July 26, 2023

Wednesday was Dress-Down Day in John Fetterman’s D.C. office.

My interns surprised me today wearing their Fetterman Formalwear™️ pic.twitter.com/CaegehGrwr — Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) July 26, 2023

And the Senator wrote an op-ed for an Erie newspaper explaining the new bill he’s introduced that would provide food stamps to striking workers and singing the praises of unions.

Another SEPTA accident? Another SEPTA accident, as a trolley crashed into a building at Cobbs Creek Parkway and Woodland Avenue in Southwest Philly last night — the fifth SEPTA crash in a week.

News You Can Use

We told you yesterday about the extreme heat enveloping the region. Philly’s Parks and Rec department is extending public pool and sprayground hours through the weekend:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Philadelphia Parks & Rec (@philaparkandrec)

By the Numbers:

34: Years that Sister Mary Scullion and Joan Dawson McConnon have been running Project HOME, the nonprofit they founded to serve people experiencing homelessness. Both have announced the dates on which they’ll step down next year.

1: Unvaccinated child in Montgomery County who has contracted measles.

900-plus feet: Length of the World’s Largest bouncy house, coming to the Navy Yard in August and September. Whee!

And from the All-Quiet Sports Desk …

There was nothin’ happenin’ last night in sports world, but the Phils get started again tonight in Pittsburgh, with a three-game series with the Pirates: 7:05 tonight and Saturday and 1:35 on Sunday.

Andre Blake, the all-star goalie for the Philadelphia Union who was born and raised in Jamaica, has become an American citizen:

Dre Boy is now an… ✨ American Dre Boy ✨ Congratulations on gaining your citizenship, @andreblake29! 🇺🇸#DOOP pic.twitter.com/68fxy2739M — Philadelphia Union (@PhilaUnion) July 27, 2023

And if it’s a BFD to you, the Eagles’ kelly green uniform reveal date has been announced.