Plus, the neighborhoods where Nikki Haley beat Donald Trump — even though she's no longer running.

I’m pretty sure I know more people who didn’t vote than who did in Tuesday’s Pennsylvania primary. That’s just based on casual conversations.

There were some truly important races to consider, as we explained on Monday. But this wasn’t some presidential primary where we actually have any kind of choice as to who we want the nominee to be.

It’s either Joe Biden or Donald Trump. Yawn. And I think it’s fair to say that people are more enthused about which one of them doesn’t become president than which does … no matter which side of the political chasm you’re on. If I had to guess, you’re more likely voting against someone than for someone, or at least against an agenda or political ideology than in favor of one.

So, yeah. Voter turnout was low. In fact, only 18.92 percent of registered voters actually voted in Philly. About 34 percent of those who did vote opted for mail-in ballots.

Actually, though, while citywide turnout was downright dismal, some areas of the city came through with much better voter turnout than others.

Winning the ribbon for Best Civic Engagement (or at least Best Voter Turnout) would have to be Ward 9 in Northwest Philadelphia. That ward includes Chestnut Hill and parts of Mount Airy. Turnout in Ward 9 was 38.65 percent; it was one of only four of the city’s 66 wards to crack 30 percent.

Meanwhile, behind Ward 9 was Ward 22, which, probably not coincidentally, is the ward immediately to the east of Ward 9. (These areas tend to be among the most politically active.) Ward 22 makes up much of the rest of the Mount Airy area and came in at 33.7 percent. After Ward 22, there was Ward 15 — think Fairmount and the immediately surrounding area. Voters in Ward 15 hit 31.54 percent. And finally, there’s Ward 50, just edging in at 30.72 percent. Where’s Ward 50? West Oak Lane and the neighborhood some call Cedarbrook fall within its boundaries.

As for the wards that didn’t make it out of the single digits, we have Ward 7 (5.82 percent), Ward 33 (6.66 percent), and Ward 43 (8.86 percent), all in North Philadelphia, and Ward 19 (9.03 percent), which includes parts of West Kensington. Now it’s time for organizations to engage with these disenfranchised voters to make sure they get the vote out in November.

By the Numbers

9.6 percent: Of the Democrats who voted in the presidential primary on Tuesday, this is the percentage that cast write-in votes for that office. It’s unclear right now what they wrote in on their ballots, but it’s expected that many of these will be voters participating in the “uncommitted” campaign against Biden’s stance on the Israel-Hamas conflict.

18 percent: Of the Republicans who voted in the presidential primary on Tuesday, this is the percentage that voted not for Donald Trump but for Nikki Haley, who dropped out of the race a while back. Haley actually beat Trump in several wards, including, but not limited to, those that include Grad Hospital, Ogontz, and the Cedar Park section of West Philadelphia.

0: Number of independent voters who were able to cast a vote for any office in Tuesday’s primary. Why? Because of Pennsylvania’s antiquated closed primary system, which really needs to change.

Local Talent

We all love Eagles legend Jason Kelce. And a lot of us love Berks County gal Taylor Swift, who just released her latest album. Could it be that some of the lyrics on Swift’s album are actually about Jason? This is the relatively believable theory that one of my colleagues is working with. Thoughts?

And remember Philly’s Chicken Man? (If not, a brief review of the fowl situation.) Well, now there’s New York Cheese Ball Guy, who is like Chicken Guy but with cheese balls. I’m not sure which is more disgusting. Anyway, some locals are crying, well, foul.

And From the Mo’-Woe Sports Desk …

The Phils’ penultimate match-up with the Reds last night got off to a good start, as Trea Turner got thunked by Cincinnati starting pitcher Nick Lodolo and then stole second. Alec Bohm singled him home, and we were off to the races! Spencer Turnbull took the mound for us, and he was solid. In the second, Edmundo Sosa doubled and Cristian Pache walked, but it went for naught. We did pick up another run in the third, on a Turner walk and a Bohm double, but the Reds got that one back in their half, on a Will Benson homer that made Spencer mad.

In the fifth, Kyle Schwarber singled, Trea Turner reached on a ground-out, and Bohm walked, but Turner got picked off to end that rally. Turnbull was peerless, meantime. Whit Merrifield led off the sixth with a single and stole second, and after Sosa singled, the Reds brought in Lucas Sims for Lodolo with Phils on first and third and no outs. Sims struck Pache out, but a Johan Rojas single brought Merrifield in.

Seranthony Domínguez came on for Turnbull in the seventh, gave up a walk, and then dished out a ground-rule double to Tyler Stephenson, putting men at second and third. Santiago Espinal singled to right field and brought both runners home: tie game. After Espinal stole second, Seranthony walked Stuart Fairchild, and that was it for him. Matt Strahm to the rescue! Uh, no. He gave up a single for a 4-3 Reds lead, then a ground-rule double: 5-3. Sigh.

The Phils fought back with singles by Turner and Bohm in the seventh; a Castellanos grounder got Bohm, but Merrifield doubled one run in. Fernando Cruz struck out Sosa, bringing Brandon Marsh in to pinch-hit a long fly … that was caught. It was Gregory Soto for us in the seventh, and he gave up another run on two singles, a walk, and a long fly. In the eighth, Elly De La Cruz got a single, stole second, stole third, and came home on a fly ball off Jose Alvarado: 7-4. Last chance for the Phils … After Turner popped out, red-hot Bohm singled, but Castellanos hit into a double play.

The game also ended Turner’s streak of consecutive successful stolen-base attempts at 41, the longest since Ichiro Suzuki in the 2006-2007 season. One more game in the series, tomorrow at 1:10.

Any Sixers News?

Well, there’s Game 3 tonight in the playoff series with the Knicks, and this one’s in our house, start time 7:30. Oh, and there’s this fun feud going on between Howard Eskin and Kyle Neubeck.

Boys, boys! Simmer down! Can’t we all just get along?

All Philly Today sports coverage is provided by Sandy Hingston.