A data-driven look at your week in review — and the week to come.

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It’s been a busy week in Philadelphia news. We break it all down for you below.

3,000: Pounds of frozen snow crab stolen from a truck in Philly on Tuesday morning. That was followed up by a meat heist on Thursday. Whoever is throwing this massive surf-and-turf party, we want an invite!

3: Stuffed animals belonging to a five-year-old girl (who was in the bathroom) that were used to wipe down a dirty table at this now-quite-embarrassed Philly restaurant.

1st: Ranking of Philadelphia on a list of the poorest big cities in America. We held onto that spot for a while but Houston claimed it for the last two years. And now we are back on “top” again.

0: Chances your guests will ever forget your wedding day if you show up for it in the Batmobile.

+30,000: After our disappointing loss on Monday Night Football, these are the new DraftKings odds on the Eagles winning the Super Bowl, meaning if you bet $100 on the Eagles to take home the ring and they do it, you win $30,000. Oh, how the mighty have fallen. That said, we don’t have the worst odds: The Chargers, Jets, Cardinals, Titans, and Dolphins all have even worse odds than the Eagles.

0: Times prior to this week that we saw a Pennsylvania candidate for the U.S. House have the name of the state he’s from misspelled on a campaign ad, as seen below:

1st: Ranking of Philadelphia on a list of the most populous cities with the smallest percentage of married couples. But this woman wants to help!

0: Chances that Jason Kelce isn’t going to make a cameo at your Eagles tailgate wedding.

250+: Number of different spirits (as in booze, not ghosts) that will be on hand at this epic party at the Linc next week.

2: Ballot questions you’ll be presented with when you show up at the polls in Philadelphia on Tuesday. Notice that we said “when” not “if”… VOTE! Meanwhile, here are some ballot questions to ponder if you live in the ‘burbs.

$0: What you’ll have to pay to see a new art exhibit centered on squirrels – yes, squirrels! – that has the New York Times all excited.

$811 million: Lost retail sales in Philadelphia due to ICE activities, according to this Penn prof.

1: Rat Abatement Manager positions created by the city’s health department this week in light of some recent unflattering reports about Philly’s rat problem.

$3.2 million: What it will cost you to buy the old Tony Luke’s in South Philly, in case sky-high beef prices are making you want to get into the cheesesteak business.

0: Number of gun deaths that a Boston organization believes Philly can achieve. No, really. Zero. As in none. But is this remotely possible?

247,724: Margin of registered Democrats in Pennsylvania over Republicans. That’s up from 170,975 at the end of 2024. But down from 999,427, which was the Democratic Party’s lead in Pennsylvania just before Trump made his 2015 announcement to run for president. We’ll see on Tuesday how the Dem lead plays out in the elections. As usual, it’s all about turnout.