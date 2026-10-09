The LeBron Economy

So what’s it take — and what’s it mean — to snag a king? Here, a cold, hard cash breakdown.

So what’s it take — and what’s it mean — to snag a king? Here, a cold, hard cash breakdown.

The Pay: $3,876,529

James signed a two-year minimum deal with the Sixers, earning $3,876,529 in 2026–27 and a player option for $4,070,355 in 2027–28. (Both are, of course, a fraction of his $52.6 million salary with the L.A. Lakers last season; he prioritized championship opportunities over market-rate pay.)

By comparison:

The Ripple Effect

“There will definitely be specific winners — stores in the area such as Dick’s Sporting Goods will do a bang-up business in jersey sales, but that’s hardly an engine of regional growth. It will be more than a grain of sand on the beach, but it won’t be much more than a couple of handfuls of sand.” — Michael Leeds, professor of economics and director of undergraduate studies at Temple University

By the Numbers:

$250–$430 mil

The Boyd Company, a Florida-based consulting firm, estimates that his arrival means Philly will score big in regional economic activity during James’s first season, taking into account everything from hotels to nearby restaurants to local jobs to merchandise.

13%

Increase in the number of eating and drinking establishments within a mile of the arena when LeBron joins a team, per a study from Harvard and the American Enterprise Institute, and based on James’s time in Cleveland and Miami.

23.5%

Post-LeBron increase in employment around the arena, per the same study. “These effects are very local,” notes study co-author Stan Veuger: The impact starts decaying about a mile or so away from the action.

The Price of Fame

The day James announced he would join the Sixers, ticket reseller StubHub reported a 207-times increase in Sixers ticket demand, and a 470-times increase in searches. Buckle up, fans.

And as for merch?

It took two hours after the LeBron news for the first run of adult No. 23 Swingman jerseys to sell out.

“Oh my God, honestly double,” says a Mitchell & Ness salesman on how much Sixers-related merch sales have gone up since the LeBron James announcement. “Before LeBron, Sixers weren’t in high demand. It was hard to sell that gear last season. Now we have our own Sixers section in the store.”

>> Click here to return to A Philly Mag Guide to the LeBron Era

Published as “The LeBron Economy” in the October 2026 issue of Philadelphia magazine.