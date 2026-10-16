A data-driven look at your week in review – and the week ahead.



LeBron! Rats! And one robot-blocking act of civil disobedience! It’s been a busy week in Philadelphia news. We break it down for you below.

3rd: Placement of Philadelphia on a new Terminix ranking of the worst rat cities in the nation. But don’t worry: PETA says it has the perfect solution.

$19.2 million: What some very wealthy person reportedly paid recently for a piece of land – just the land! – in sleepy little Longport, which has become the Jersey Shore’s quiet luxury enclave.

$0: What you’ll pay to see LeBron play with the Sixers at an upcoming game if you find the free tickets, which will be hidden somewhere in the city by the Sixers.

3: Times that Mechanicsburg’s Shane Gillis, who came up through the Philly comedy scene, has hosted Saturday Night Live. And we know one guy who sincerely hopes that number never jumps to four.

3: Months it took one local man with way too much time on his hands to fully digest the oft hard-to-comprehend 2,000 pages of Philadelphia’s City Code. Even more boring than the Joker sequel. But he did find some gems in there.

19th: Day of this month that marks your final chance to register to vote for the much-anticipated mid-term elections. You can register here. And for an exhaustive guide to your choices, go here.

$250,000,000-$430,000,000: Estimated economic impact that LeBron James’s presence on the Sixers is expected to have on the area during his first season.

90: Days in jail theoretically faced by the heroic woman who was charged with disorderly contact for blocking one of those annoying delivery robots in protest. Also 90? Said woman! You go!

36 degrees: Low temperature expected on Saturday. It’s going to be wet as well. Yay for us.

391: Days that the popular women’s sports bar Marsha’s lasted before suddenly announcing on Thursday they will close for good on Sunday.

1,200: Measles cases now reported statewide in this latest outbreak of the easily preventable infectious disease. But, why trust science?

-3.5: Spread in favor of the Carolina Panthers in this Sunday’s 1 p.m. matchup between the Birds and the Panthers at the Linc now that Jalen Hurts is out due to a blood clot. Given how the season is going, it’s not surprising that you can pick up tickets for this game on the after-market for under $100. Actual seats – not standing-room-only.

9: Age of Delco registered nurse Monica Ryadi when her family emigrated to the United States, reportedly to flee religious persecution in Indonesia. Now? She’s been detained by ICE. Because of course.

1:100,000,000,000: Probability that Ryan Murphy is already thinking about making another bloody Netflix series, this one centered on the grisly house in Olney.